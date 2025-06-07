Libra Daily Horoscope: 7 June 2025

Love Life Positive: The Libra horoscope indicates that the stars can bring some surprising things into the lives of Libras on Saturday. Take advantage of the opportunity. Express your love openly to your partner. You will receive the same love in return.

The home atmosphere will be pleasant on Saturday evening. Feeding a cow roti will bring happiness in family life. You will receive some good news from family members. There will be spiritual progress. Negative: Libras should exercise restraint in their speech. A wrong word from your mouth can damage relationships. Therefore, control your anger. There may be an argument with your partner. Maintain harmony in your relationship; otherwise, you will feel lonely. Those who are going on a trip for work should understand that the whole day will be spent travelling.

Career Positive: You will easily achieve the goals you have set for Saturday. Students will be in a fun mood, but this is the time to focus on studies. If you work hard now, you will benefit in the future.

You may meet an important person. This meeting may prove useful in the future. Saturday will be a good day for those involved in the tour and travel business. Business people may get some big projects. However, success may not be as desired.

Negative: On 7 June, Libras will be distracted, and you will have to work hard to achieve success. Ongoing stress at work can take a bigger form. Frustration may arise due to pomp and show.

Financial Status Positive: If you are associated with an institution or business, your income will increase.

Negative: Money will be spent on illness; money should be spent wisely. Health Positive: According to the daily Libra health horoscope, on 7 June, you will have to be alert about diseases like cough and cold.

Negative: Wash your hands thoroughly and eat any item carefully. These can be harmful.

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White, Pink Birth Time: 24 September – 23 October

Best Time: 1.40 pm to 3.00 pm

Libra Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor.