Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 14th

Are you a Libra and curious about what Saturday holds for you? Read today’s Libra horoscope.

Jun 14, 2025 / 10:30 am

Patrika Desk

Daily Libra Horoscope: On Saturday, Libras are likely to see an improvement in their skills. On June 14th, you will show interest in new areas of knowledge. You can take some time for this. It can be helpful for you if you are knowledgeable in all kinds of subjects and can harmonise with them. Today, Libras will see career advancement. However, read today’s Libra horoscope to know about career, financial and family life on June 14th.
Positive: People may be impressed by your behaviour. A favourable atmosphere will be found at the workplace. Good news will be received. A profitable deal will come your way. Social prestige will increase. You may buy a new vehicle.
Negative: If you are not interested in the work, you may become indifferent in matters of work. This is the time for you to reconsider all aspects of your work. At this time, you may also consider changing your field of work.
You should avoid talking to anyone in anger. There may be a quarrel at home today over something. This will disturb your mind. Use electrical appliances carefully. Control your bad habits quickly.

Family Life: On Saturday, June 14th, Libras will think about taking their relationship to the next level. It is possible that you are single and developing feelings for a partner, or you are meeting someone and thinking about marriage. In both cases, taking the relationship to the next level will be your main goal.
Today you may spend your day with family members. You may plan to go out with friends. The possibility of happiness from children exists.

Career: Your income is going to decrease, therefore exercise caution in undertaking any new business. There is a possibility of heavy losses in your income sources.
Therefore, choose safe proposals, especially those about which you have complete information. If you are in a job, go to a company where your salary is secure. At such times, you will see that even your best proposals can yield bad results.
Health: Even a small stress can bother you. Try to prevent it, because if this problem increases, you may suffer more. Your negative thinking can also be a cause of trouble for you. Get plenty of rest and do activities that relax your body and mind.
Remedy: Recite the stotra or Saptshati of Mother Durga.
Birth Time: 23 September to 22 October
Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink, Blue, Red
Best Time: 11.20 AM to 1.15 PM
Lucky Gem: Emerald

Lucky Days: Sunday, Monday, Saturday
Friends: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius
Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor

