Today’s Libra Horoscope, 9 June 2025

Love LifeToday, your partner will be busy with their work, causing you to feel lonely and restless. You will feel that your partner is ignoring you. However, you will try to understand your partner’s feelings. There might be an argument with your loved one. Today, be patient and ignore minor issues. Do not blame your partner for not spending time with you.
CareerAfter working a lot in the office, today you will find that your workload has reduced. Today is a normal day, but after being burdened with work for the past few days, you are now feeling relieved. Try to also grasp the opportunities that are coming your way.
FinanceA sudden big financial success will motivate you further. Make good use of this financial success to achieve even greater success. The right steps taken in your work will benefit you. This is also the right time to start a new project. If a new idea comes up in business, accept it immediately; it will be in your best interest. You will have to work hard to turn all your dreams into reality.
HealthYou need to be cautious at this time. You may experience mild pain today. Be mindful of your father’s health; otherwise, he may experience some physical discomfort. Remedy (Upay): Recite Siddha Kunjika Stotra. Your health will be good.
Lucky Colour: White, Cream
Best Time: 4 PM to 7 PM
Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor