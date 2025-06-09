scriptToday’s Libra Horoscope, 9 June 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Today’s Libra Horoscope, 9 June 2025

Find out if Monday, 9 June 2025, will bring you good fortune. This Libra daily horoscope will tell you about your financial situation, family life, and health.

Jun 09, 2025 / 10:16 am

Patrika Desk

Today’s Libra Horoscope: Libras will be in a great mood today. On Monday, Libras will receive support from many people. They will participate in a social gathering. However, let’s delve into today’s horoscope to understand the future for Libras.
Auspicious Horoscope: Your financial situation will be excellent. There is a possibility of promotion in your job. The slowdown in business, which has been ongoing for a long time, will pick up pace.

Inauspicious Horoscope: You need to be cautious while using fast vehicles; otherwise, there is a fear of an accident. In the workplace, superiors may increase your workload with additional responsibilities. Those preparing for competitive exams may experience stress. Use simple words during conversations. Unexpected expenses may increase. Do not ignore your children’s bad habits.

Love Life

Today, your partner will be busy with their work, causing you to feel lonely and restless. You will feel that your partner is ignoring you. However, you will try to understand your partner’s feelings. There might be an argument with your loved one. Today, be patient and ignore minor issues. Do not blame your partner for not spending time with you.

Career

After working a lot in the office, today you will find that your workload has reduced. Today is a normal day, but after being burdened with work for the past few days, you are now feeling relieved. Try to also grasp the opportunities that are coming your way.

Finance

A sudden big financial success will motivate you further. Make good use of this financial success to achieve even greater success. The right steps taken in your work will benefit you.

This is also the right time to start a new project. If a new idea comes up in business, accept it immediately; it will be in your best interest. You will have to work hard to turn all your dreams into reality.

Health

You need to be cautious at this time. You may experience mild pain today. Be mindful of your father’s health; otherwise, he may experience some physical discomfort.

Remedy (Upay): Recite Siddha Kunjika Stotra. Your health will be good.
Lucky Number: 2, 7
Lucky Colour: White, Cream
Best Time: 4 PM to 7 PM
Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor

