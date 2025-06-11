scriptLibra Horoscope, 11 June 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Libra Horoscope, 11 June 2025

How will Wednesday be for Libras? Read today’s Libra horoscope.

Jun 11, 2025 / 10:31 am

Patrika Desk

Libra Daily Horoscope 11 June 2025: The moon will transit in Scorpio on Wednesday. This will bring you success in your workplace. You will receive appreciation from senior officials and colleagues. However, you will need to keep your eyes on the goal. If you are an investor or a businessman, you will get good results. However, let’s know how your career, financial situation and family situation will be.

Libra

Positive: Your day is going to be favourable. Progress in professional work is certain. You can get some home improvements done. The use of new technology in business will be successful and profitable. Important tasks will be completed on time. You may receive new clothes or jewellery today. Your financial situation is going to be very good. There is a possibility of promotion in your job. The slowdown that has been going on for a long time in business will pick up pace.
Negative: Your routine may become irregular. You may experience some difficulty in the workplace. Do not limit your thoughts within the scope of narrow-mindedness. Give more importance to your own decisions in addition to others’. Do not expect too much from anyone today.
You can also buy some essential things for the house. But remember, whatever you do, do it keeping your financial situation in mind. In the office, you should avoid talking casually with seniors.

Career

According to the Libra career horoscope, on Wednesday, June 11, there will be positive improvements in your career. If you try to move forward in the dairy or chemical field, you will definitely succeed.

Family Life

According to the Libra horoscope, a distant relative may come home on Wednesday. Family members may praise your work in front of them. There may also be tension in love life. Do not consider your partner an enemy for any reason. Exposing disagreements in front of a third person will increase the distance, which will not end well. Find a solution through discussion.

Health

Pay attention to your diet, and do not do more physical activity than necessary. You can take a break from the gym on this day. Overall, your health will be normal.

Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa or Kunjika Stotra.
Lucky Number: 3, 8
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Best Time: 4.25 PM to 6.45 PM
Celebrity: Ranbir Kapoor

