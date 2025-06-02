Libra Horoscope Today, June 2

Love Life According to the Libra daily horoscope for love life, on Monday, Libras will meet an old friend or romantic partner. This situation may even put you in a precarious situation, but ultimately, you will be happy. Love will increase in married life.

Career According to the Libra daily career horoscope, June 2nd, 2025, will be very auspicious for most matters. There is a strong possibility of excellent success in competitive examinations. You may receive honours and awards from the government. People will take your words very seriously.

However, Libra colleagues will try to belittle you. But you will be victorious with your willpower and determination. But be cautious, as others may conspire against you. Don’t hesitate to talk to your superiors about it.

Finances According to the Libra daily financial horoscope for Monday, charitable organisations are expected to receive many donations today. They may receive grants or donations for a new project. On the other hand, if you were thinking of leaving your well-paying job for social service, do it today.

Health According to the Libra daily health horoscope for June 2nd, you may be a little worried about your health, but with hard work, you will return to your previous state. Go for a walk outside; fresh air and exercise will be beneficial. Exercise can also save you from the problem of weight gain.

Name Initials: R, T, Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu, Te

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White

Deity: Maa Durga