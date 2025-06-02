scriptLibra Horoscope Today, June 2 | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Horoscope Today, June 2

If you are a Libra student taking a competitive exam, you may find success. But how will the economic life, health, etc., of Libra traders and salaried employees fare on Monday? Read today’s Libra horoscope.

Jun 02, 2025 / 10:35 am

Patrika Desk

Libra Horoscope Today: The moon is in Leo on June 2nd, impacting all zodiac signs. However, Libras should be slightly more active and cautious on Monday. Turquoise is Libra’s lucky colour for today. The time between 2 pm and 3 pm will be lucky for you. Let’s learn about Libra’s love life, career, finances, and health. Read today’s Libra horoscope.

Love Life

According to the Libra daily horoscope for love life, on Monday, Libras will meet an old friend or romantic partner. This situation may even put you in a precarious situation, but ultimately, you will be happy. Love will increase in married life.

Career

According to the Libra daily career horoscope, June 2nd, 2025, will be very auspicious for most matters. There is a strong possibility of excellent success in competitive examinations. You may receive honours and awards from the government. People will take your words very seriously.
However, Libra colleagues will try to belittle you. But you will be victorious with your willpower and determination. But be cautious, as others may conspire against you. Don’t hesitate to talk to your superiors about it.

Finances

According to the Libra daily financial horoscope for Monday, charitable organisations are expected to receive many donations today. They may receive grants or donations for a new project. On the other hand, if you were thinking of leaving your well-paying job for social service, do it today.

Health

According to the Libra daily health horoscope for June 2nd, you may be a little worried about your health, but with hard work, you will return to your previous state. Go for a walk outside; fresh air and exercise will be beneficial. Exercise can also save you from the problem of weight gain.
Name Initials: R, T, Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu, Te
Lucky Number: 2, 7
Lucky Colour: White
Deity: Maa Durga

