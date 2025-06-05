Libra Horoscope Today, June 5

Consider taking some rest and spending time with friends. For Libra natives, the time between 12:30 PM and 2 PM on Thursday is auspicious. Light green is an auspicious colour for you today. Love and Family Life On Thursday, you may feel inspired to express your affection for a friend. However, you may not be ready for any kind of relationship beyond friendship. Be cautious; your heart might get hurt. Some relatives may unexpectedly visit your home, potentially disrupting your budget.

Career Currently, Libra natives are doing well in all aspects of their work. On Thursday, you will succeed in achieving your goals within the stipulated time. However, there is a possibility of disruptions in your personal tasks. Laziness may cause you to miss good opportunities.

Focus on fulfilling your responsibilities today. This will provide you with numerous opportunities for advancement. Use this to your advantage and strive for self-improvement. Financial Situation The Libra horoscope indicates that on 5 June, Libra natives may experience financial strength. You will feel confident in your financial acumen. You will find that your long-term investments are yielding good returns. Stick to your plans today. Exercise caution while online shopping.