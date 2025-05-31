scriptLibra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead | Latest News | Patrika News
Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead

If your zodiac sign is Libra, then June is going to be quite fortunate for you. To know how your career, financial life, family life and health will be next month, read the June 2025 horoscope.

May 31, 2025 / 05:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Libra Monthly Horoscope: Libra natives can expect career advancement, a favourable financial life, and good health this month. Read on to find out what your future holds in the June horoscope.

Career and Financial Life: According to the June 2025 Libra horoscope, you may have to spend money on entertainment-related activities. You will gain wealth and prestige through struggle. Risky investments may also yield profits.
Your spouse’s advice this month could significantly benefit your career. You will receive considerable respect in the workplace. You will remain dedicated to your work, and your efforts will bear fruit. The latter half of the month is particularly auspicious.
However, Libras may have to undertake an unexpected foreign trip in June. Remember to consult your spouse before starting any new ventures. Retrograde Jupiter and retrograde Saturn will both test your patience. Avoid taking on any debts. Property disputes may arise.
You should invest cautiously in the stock market. Your boss may be displeased with you. Association with the wrong people could negatively impact your image. The situation may weaken in the fourth week of the month.
Family Life: Your love for your children will be very strong. You will succeed in court cases. Obstacles in marriages and other ceremonies will be removed. Avoid indulging in sensual thoughts this month; it may negatively affect your mental state.
Health Horoscope: At the beginning of June, you will need to pay special attention to both your health and relationships. During this time, an old ailment may resurface, causing you physical and mental distress.
Remedy: Recite the Shiva Chalisa.

Auspicious Dates for this month: 1, 3, 7, 8, 12, 13, 19, 21, 22, 27, 29, 30
Inauspicious Dates for this month: 4, 5, 10, 14, 15, 23, 24
Name Initials: R, T, Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu, Te
Lucky Number: 2, 7
Lucky Colour: White
Deity: Maa Durga

