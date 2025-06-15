scriptLibra Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21 | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21

Fortune Favours Libras from June 15th to 21st. This week promises the fulfillment of your desires. This Libra weekly horoscope will reveal how your career, finances, and health will fare.

Jun 15, 2025 / 11:51 am

Patrika Desk

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Want to know what the next 7 days hold for Libras? Read on for the Libra Weekly Horoscope.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Positive: This week is extremely auspicious for Libras regarding career, business, examinations, competitions, and love. Your long-awaited desires will seem to be fulfilled this week.
Unemployed individuals may find their desired employment, while those already employed may see promotions and increased responsibilities. Your work will be praised in the workplace.

In the middle of the week, you may unexpectedly receive an important responsibility. This week is also very auspicious from a business perspective. You will gain the desired profit in your business. Sales will improve in the latter part of the week, and the increase in profit percentage will bring you joy. Your reputation in the market will increase.
If you have taken a loan previously for business or any work, you will succeed in repaying it this week. Overall, this week will be entirely favourable for you financially.

Negative: The beginning of the week may be somewhat bad. Some close people may put pressure on you. There is a possibility of a love affair being exposed. The transit of the Sun will make you feel a lack of self-confidence. Do not speak ill of or gossip about anyone. You may waste your time on unnecessary tasks. Stay away from bad company and intoxicants. Business may see a slowdown on Monday and Tuesday.
Family Life: You will maintain favourable relationships. Any misunderstanding with a senior family member will be resolved. Mutual trust will increase in your love relationship. You may receive a surprise gift from your spouse.
Health: Be cautious about seasonal illnesses.
Remedy: Recite the Durga Saptshati.
Lucky Number: 2, 7
Lucky Colour: White

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Libra Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21 - image

Libra Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21 - image

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 15 June 2025 - image

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 15 June 2025

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 15 - image

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 15

Sunday Horoscope, June 15th for All Zodiac Signs - image

Sunday Horoscope, June 15th for All Zodiac Signs

Jupiter Aditya Yoga Forms in Gemini After 12 Years; Know the Effect on All Zodiac Signs - image

Jupiter Aditya Yoga Forms in Gemini After 12 Years; Know the Effect on All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Libra to Pisces - image

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo - image

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, June 15-21 for Aries to Virgo

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 14th - image

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 14th

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 14 June 2025 - image

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 14 June 2025

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Libra Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Dead, Livestock Killed as Lightning Strikes During Severe Storms

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Dead, Livestock Killed as Lightning Strikes During Severe Storms

in 5 hours

Seven Dead, Including Child, in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

National News

Seven Dead, Including Child, in Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

in 3 hours

Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

Entertainment

Second Death on ‘Kantara 2’ Set During Shooting

in 4 hours

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

19 hours ago

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21

Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21

in 4 hours

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 15 June 2025

Astrology and Spirituality

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 15 June 2025

in 4 hours

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 15

Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Daily Horoscope, June 15

in 4 hours

Sunday Horoscope, June 15th for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Sunday Horoscope, June 15th for All Zodiac Signs

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.