Libra Weekly Horoscope, June 15-21

Unemployed individuals may find their desired employment, while those already employed may see promotions and increased responsibilities. Your work will be praised in the workplace. In the middle of the week, you may unexpectedly receive an important responsibility. This week is also very auspicious from a business perspective. You will gain the desired profit in your business. Sales will improve in the latter part of the week, and the increase in profit percentage will bring you joy. Your reputation in the market will increase.

If you have taken a loan previously for business or any work, you will succeed in repaying it this week. Overall, this week will be entirely favourable for you financially. Negative: The beginning of the week may be somewhat bad. Some close people may put pressure on you. There is a possibility of a love affair being exposed. The transit of the Sun will make you feel a lack of self-confidence. Do not speak ill of or gossip about anyone. You may waste your time on unnecessary tasks. Stay away from bad company and intoxicants. Business may see a slowdown on Monday and Tuesday.

Family Life: You will maintain favourable relationships. Any misunderstanding with a senior family member will be resolved. Mutual trust will increase in your love relationship. You may receive a surprise gift from your spouse.

Health: Be cautious about seasonal illnesses.

Remedy: Recite the Durga Saptshati.

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White