Astrology and Spirituality

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

Want to know how the next 7 days will be for Libra? Read on for your weekly Libra horoscope.

May 31, 2025 / 04:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Weekly Libra Horoscope: According to the Libra weekly horoscope from 1st to 7th June, your career may get a boost this week. To find out what direction your career will take in the next 7 days, read the Libra weekly horoscope.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Career and Financial Life: According to the Libra weekly horoscope, from 1st to 7th June 2025, you will get some good opportunities in your workplace. The beginning of the week will be quite important from a professional point of view. This will give you a lot to learn, which will be very useful to you in the future.
This week, Libras may have to reconsider their work style. Progress will be made on stalled tasks this week. You will complete your planned tasks with renewed energy. Those working in private jobs may get an opportunity to change jobs. To maintain a balanced routine, you can practice yoga and pranayama.
However, the early part of the week may be a little melancholic for you. Therefore, give yourself a break from the hustle and bustle. Avoid unnecessary spending. Do not start any new work on Thursday.
Family and Love Life: You will be quite enthusiastic about your love relationships, according to the Libra weekly horoscope. In the middle of the week, you may give a gift to your spouse.

You will need to take extra care of your family. Exercise special caution while driving. Do not escalate disputes over unnecessary matters.
Health Horoscope: There will be concern about the health of a family member. Pay attention to your diet. There is a possibility of injury on Wednesday.

Remedies: Place sugar and flour in a dry coconut shell and keep it near the roots of a peepal tree. Also, worship Lord Shiva.
Name Initials: R, T, Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu, Te
Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White
Deity: Goddess Durga

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead

Libra June Horoscope 2025: Career Soars, Fortunate Month Ahead

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Horoscope for Aries to Virgo

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 31 May 2025

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 31 May 2025

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs, 31 May 2025

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs, 31 May 2025

June 2025 Monthly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

June 2025 Monthly Horoscope for Libra to Pisces

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on 29th May

Daily Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs on 29th May

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 29 May 2025

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, 29 May 2025

