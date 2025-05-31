Libra Weekly Horoscope: Next 7 Days Favourable, Find Out Your Future

Libra Weekly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: According to the Libra weekly horoscope, from 1st to 7th June 2025, you will get some good opportunities in your workplace. The beginning of the week will be quite important from a professional point of view. This will give you a lot to learn, which will be very useful to you in the future.

This week, Libras may have to reconsider their work style. Progress will be made on stalled tasks this week. You will complete your planned tasks with renewed energy. Those working in private jobs may get an opportunity to change jobs. To maintain a balanced routine, you can practice yoga and pranayama.

However, the early part of the week may be a little melancholic for you. Therefore, give yourself a break from the hustle and bustle. Avoid unnecessary spending. Do not start any new work on Thursday.

Family and Love Life: You will be quite enthusiastic about your love relationships, according to the Libra weekly horoscope. In the middle of the week, you may give a gift to your spouse. You will need to take extra care of your family. Exercise special caution while driving. Do not escalate disputes over unnecessary matters.

Health Horoscope: There will be concern about the health of a family member. Pay attention to your diet. There is a possibility of injury on Wednesday. Remedies: Place sugar and flour in a dry coconut shell and keep it near the roots of a peepal tree. Also, worship Lord Shiva.

Name Initials: R, T, Ra, Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta, Ti, Tu, Te

Lucky Number: 2, 7 Lucky Colour: White

Deity: Goddess Durga