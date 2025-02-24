Mangal Margi 2025: Three Zodiac Signs to Reap Financial Rewards for 39 Days

Taurus The direct motion of Mars will benefit Taurus individuals. This will increase their sources of income. However, there might be disagreements with senior family members or siblings. Maintain good relations with superiors to avoid conflicts.

Gemini (Mithun Rashi) The direct Mars will bring positive results for Gemini natives, ruled by Mercury. All efforts made in the direction of employment will be fruitful. Sources of income will increase, and stalled money will be recovered. Matters related to land and property will be resolved. There is also a possibility of buying a vehicle.