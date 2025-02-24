scriptMangal Margi 2025: Three Zodiac Signs to Reap Financial Rewards for 39 Days | Latest News | Patrika News
Mangal Margi 2025: Three Zodiac Signs to Reap Financial Rewards for 39 Days

Mangal Margi 2025: All planets change signs and their movement periodically, impacting all zodiac signs. Now, Mars is about to change its course.

BharatFeb 24, 2025 / 08:37 am

Patrika Desk

Mangal Margi 2025 in Mithun Rashi: According to astrologer Dr Anish Vyas, Mars is currently in retrograde motion in Gemini. On 24 February 2025, Mars will turn direct in Gemini, meaning it will start moving forward. This shift is expected to bring financial gains for three zodiac signs. Let’s find out which lucky signs will benefit from this change.

Taurus

The direct motion of Mars will benefit Taurus individuals. This will increase their sources of income. However, there might be disagreements with senior family members or siblings. Maintain good relations with superiors to avoid conflicts.

Gemini (Mithun Rashi)

The direct Mars will bring positive results for Gemini natives, ruled by Mercury. All efforts made in the direction of employment will be fruitful. Sources of income will increase, and stalled money will be recovered. Matters related to land and property will be resolved. There is also a possibility of buying a vehicle.

Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi)

From 24 February to 3 April, Mars’ direct motion in Gemini will strengthen the financial position of Aquarius natives. Stalled money will be recovered during this time; however, they may also face mental unrest due to family disputes. Be mindful of your health and take precautions against blood and eye-related disorders.

