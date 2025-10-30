Mars-Mercury Conjunction: Wealth and Success to Shine for Four Zodiac Signs

Mars-Mercury Conjunction Horoscope: On October 27, 2025, Mars and Mercury entered Scorpio together, and this conjunction will last until November 23. According to astrology, Mercury symbolises intellect, the art of communication, and the ability to think and comprehend, while Mars represents energy, enthusiasm, and courage. When these two planets come together, a person's ability to make quick decisions, along with their intelligence, increases. During this period, people of certain zodiac signs will have conviction in their words, their thinking and decision-making abilities will strengthen, and they can achieve success in every endeavour. Let's find out which zodiac signs will see their luck shine with this Mars-Mercury conjunction.