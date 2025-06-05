Mars Transit in Leo: Know Effect on All Zodiac Signs

Mars will enter the Sun’s sign Leo on 7 June and will remain there until 28 July. This will have some positive and negative effects on everyone’s life. Notably, Ketu is present in the sign Mars is entering, and when two malefic planets conjoin, a Kuja-Ketu Yoga is formed, which is considered inauspicious.

In Medini astrology, the transit of Rahu and Ketu in a sign and constellation is used to predict negative events such as fire incidents, epidemics, accidents, political upheavals, casteism, religious fanaticism, etc. Let’s understand the effect of Mars’ transit in Leo on all signs.

Effect of This Transit on all 12 Zodiac Signs Aries There may be financial gains. Auspicious for those associated with education. May face health-related problems. Difficulties may arise in married life. Taurus Problems may arise in family life. Pay special attention to family members. Time is auspicious for transactions. Spend money wisely. There are chances of progress in job and business.

Gemini Chances of success in endeavours. Will receive support from fate. Time will be auspicious for job and business. Will get an opportunity to spend time with family members. Will experience happiness in married life.

Cancer Stay away from arguments. Anger can harm you. Salaried individuals will receive respect and honour in their workplace. Those associated with education will receive auspicious results. There are also chances of profit in business.

Leo Confidence will increase. Problems may arise in married life. May face health-related problems. Virgo Financial position will be strong. Increase in sources of income. Chances of increase in respect and status. Take special care of your health. There may be disagreements in married life.

Libra Time is auspicious for investment. Will spend time with family members. Expenses may increase. May face some problems in their love life. Chances of marriage. Stay away from arguments. Scorpio Time is auspicious for a job and business. Will receive respect and honour. Avoid trusting everyone in the workplace. Need to take special care of health. Married life will be happy.

Sagittarius Mind will be engaged in spiritual and religious activities. Will receive full support from fate. Will get the support of family members. Marital life will be happy. Will spend time with your lover.

Capricorn Do not engage in transactions at this time. Time is not auspicious for investment. Will have to take special care of health. Stay away from arguments. Think carefully before trusting anyone at this time.

Aquarius This time is no less than a boon for business. There will be financial gains. Will also receive full cooperation from family members. Problems may arise in married life. Will achieve success in endeavours.