Monthly Tarot Horoscope November 2025: From Libra to Pisces

Monthly Tarot Horoscope November 2025: The Tarot horoscope for November 2025 brings a confluence of new opportunities and challenges. On November 2, 2025, Venus will enter Libra, its own sign, infusing new energy into love, beauty, and material pleasures. According to Tarot cards, this month will bring significant turning points in the lives of many zodiac signs – some will see new beginnings, while old relationships will regain their sweetness. Let's find out what November 2025 holds for you – in love, career, health, and finances.
According to Tarot cards, for the natives of Libra, November is likely to see the completion of tasks related to immovable property. The dream of building a new house may be fulfilled, symbolising a new beginning in your life. Business momentum will remain normal, but your lucky star is shining bright, allowing you to expect financial gains.
During this period, you may also get an opportunity to buy a new vehicle, which will bring you happiness. The world will appreciate your work, and you will see an increase in respect and honour. However, you may also have to undertake long journeys for work. The good news is that all your journeys will prove profitable, giving you a chance to achieve new heights in your career.
According to Tarot cards, November is a month for the people of Scorpio to celebrate, as work that has been stalled for months will now be completed. This time is also auspicious for those seeking employment; there are good chances of you getting a job. Peace will prevail in the family, which will improve your mental health and help you progress towards success.
This month also indicates a possibility of long journeys, which may bring you new experiences and opportunities. Your respect in the workplace will increase, and you will receive affection from high-ranking officials. Your hard work and dedication will be appreciated, enabling you to achieve your goals.
Tarot cards suggest that November holds the possibility of new sources of income opening up for Sagittarius. Be serious about your work, because when you work with dedication, you are sure to benefit. However, this period is not favourable for children and education, so it is essential to maintain patience in these areas.
From a health perspective, you need to be cautious; pay special attention to your diet and adopt a healthy lifestyle. Avoid getting entangled in unnecessary legal disputes. This is a time to exercise caution, especially when dealing with paperwork. Read all documents carefully to avoid any mistakes or confusion.
Tarot cards indicate that the people of Capricorn need to make decisions thoughtfully in November. Before undertaking any task, think it through thoroughly to avoid mistakes. Special attention needs to be paid to health. Control your eating habits to stay energetic.
Your love relationships may create problems during this time, so exercise caution in this area as well. Your cards suggest that you will not be able to control your expenses this month. Therefore, focus on your financial management and avoid unnecessary spending. To achieve the best results, carry out all tasks in a planned manner.
According to Tarot cards, the card positions are not very favourable for Aquarius natives, which may lead to disagreements with your life partner. In such a situation, husband and wife should try to spend time together and invest energy in reorganising strained relationships. Avoid getting involved in any unnecessary disputes this month.
Some people around you are jealous; do not pay attention to their words. This is a time to strengthen your relationships and maintain positivity. There may be some obstacles in the workplace, but your eloquence and communication skills will help you resolve these problems.
Tarot cards suggest that Pisces natives need to be very careful, as your enemies may succeed in harming you. There is also a possibility of discord with your life partner, so maintaining communication is important. You will have to work harder during this time to face challenges.
This month, some old friends will meet you and help you in every way. This is a good opportunity to strengthen your relationships with them. Also, take care of your social responsibilities. Believe in your hard work and try to stay away from negativity. Your positive thinking and kindness will help you move forward during this time.
