Monthly Tarot Predictions for August from Aries to Virgo

Monthly Tarot Card Prediction August: August 2025 holds different prospects for different zodiac signs. While some may face challenges, others will find this month particularly fruitful. According to tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, those under the Aries sign may encounter adverse circumstances, whereas this month will be exceptionally auspicious for those in politics under the Taurus sign. Gemini natives might face work-related obstacles, while Cancerians will experience a highly positive August, marking the end of their difficult times. For Leos, this period is favourable for romantic relationships, and a sudden encounter with an old friend will prove beneficial. Virgos need to remain vigilant and cautious of their enemies in August. Let's delve into the detailed tarot predictions for August 2025, from Aries to Virgo.