Monthly Tarot Predictions for August from Aries to Virgo

Monthly Tarot Card Prediction August: August 2025 holds different prospects for different zodiac signs. While some may face challenges, others will find this month particularly fruitful. According to tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, those under the Aries sign may encounter adverse circumstances, whereas this month will be exceptionally auspicious for those in politics under the Taurus sign. Gemini natives might face work-related obstacles, while Cancerians will experience a highly positive August, marking the end of their difficult times. For Leos, this period is favourable for romantic relationships, and a sudden encounter with an old friend will prove beneficial. Virgos need to remain vigilant and cautious of their enemies in August. Let's delve into the detailed tarot predictions for August 2025, from Aries to Virgo.
Tarot card readings suggest that those under the Aries sign may face adverse circumstances this month. Therefore, avoid planning new ventures and stick to your scheduled tasks. Worshipping Lord Shani will bring you peace. This is also not a favourable time for your mother's health; her special care is needed.
Tarot card readings indicate that August will be excellent for Taurus individuals involved in politics. Their influence will increase, and their opponents will appear helpless. Relief from old ailments is likely. It's advisable not to lend money this month, as it could lead to future difficulties. However, this month will be quite good for students of this sign, indicating success and strong performance in their professional lives.
Tarot card readings suggest that Gemini natives may encounter work-related obstacles in August. The effort put in may not yield proportionate results. However, your plans may materialise this month, but it will require hard work. Home and family life will remain harmonious. An encounter with someone divinely guided could bring a new direction to life, and support from friends will also be received.
According to tarot card readings, August will be very positive for Cancerians. This period will mark the end of their difficult times. You will start reaping the benefits of your past efforts and can also begin new ventures this month. Your friends will prove helpful. Students will see positive results in competitions, and enemies will be defeated. However, be cautious, as some health issues may arise.
Tarot card readings suggest that August is a very favourable time for romantic relationships for Leos. A sudden meeting with an old friend is likely, which will be beneficial. Students of this sign will study diligently. Marriage is indicated for eligible young men and women. Those who have been longing for children may receive the blessing of offspring, and income will increase.
Tarot card readings indicate that Virgos need to be cautious in August. Be wary of your enemies, as they may plot against you. Increased effort will be required. Worshipping Lord Shani will prove beneficial.