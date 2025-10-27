Monthly Tarot Reading November 2025: Aries to Virgo

Tarot card calculations indicate that people of the Gemini zodiac sign may feel the need to make some new beginnings in November. Your cards suggest that this month will bring mixed results. However, circumstances are not entirely favourable, so it would be best to proceed according to your planned schedule. Also, family stress may cause you concern this month, so communicate with your family members and try to resolve issues. The time will also be unfavourable in the workplace, which may lead to obstacles in your tasks.