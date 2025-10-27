Monthly Tarot Reading November 2025: Aries to Virgo

Monthly Tarot Reading (Image: Canva)
Monthly Tarot Reading November 2025: The November 2025 Tarot horoscope is indicating new energy, opportunities, and challenges in your life. This month, on November 2, 2025, Venus will enter Libra, its own house, bringing significant changes in the areas of love, beauty, wealth, and relationships. According to Tarot cards, this month will symbolise auspicious opportunities and new beginnings for many zodiac signs. Whether you are looking to advance in your career, education, or personal life, this period in November will prove important for you. Let's find out what messages your zodiac sign is receiving from Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.
According to Tarot cards, the month of November holds the possibility of improvement in the financial situation for people of the Aries zodiac sign. There are indications of receiving income from abroad, which can strengthen your financial position. Your influence may increase in the political arena, giving you an edge over your opponents.
From a health perspective, you will find relief from old ailments this month. If you have been facing a long-term health issue, this is a time for improvement. You will also receive love and support from your family, which will keep your morale high. Your lucky colour will be red, symbolising energy and confidence. Incorporating it into your life will bring a sense of positivity. To maintain work compatibility, feed birds every morning.
Tarot card calculations suggest that people of the Taurus zodiac sign need to be cautious in financial matters during November. This month, it is advised to refrain from lending money to anyone. Doing so may make it difficult for you to get it back. Additionally, you will be successful in controlling unnecessary expenses this month, which will improve your financial situation.
This period will be full of success for students. Your hard work will pay off, and you will achieve good results in your studies. Positive changes will also be observed in the workplace; your efforts may earn you appreciation and promotion. Maintaining a positive outlook is extremely important. Minor problems will not bother you if you adopt a positive approach. For your mental well-being, resort to meditation and yoga. Furthermore, worshipping Lord Shani will bring you inner peace and balance.
Tarot card calculations indicate that people of the Gemini zodiac sign may feel the need to make some new beginnings in November. Your cards suggest that this month will bring mixed results. However, circumstances are not entirely favourable, so it would be best to proceed according to your planned schedule. Also, family stress may cause you concern this month, so communicate with your family members and try to resolve issues. The time will also be unfavourable in the workplace, which may lead to obstacles in your tasks.
Plan your strategies carefully this month and avoid taking unnecessary risks. Additionally, it is important to take care of your mother's health, as this period is not favourable for her.
Tarot card calculations suggest that November is an excellent time for people of the Cancer zodiac sign to learn new knowledge and skills. You may start new projects or courses that will aid your development. Furthermore, there may be good opportunities for buying and selling property, which could bring you financial benefits. In terms of love, this month can prove to be quite positive for you. If you are in a relationship with someone special, your bond will deepen, and mutual understanding and support will increase.
This period signifies success for students. Due to your hard work and dedication, you may achieve good results in examinations. This period will also be beneficial for those seeking employment. Your efforts will bear fruit, and you may succeed in getting your desired job.
Tarot cards indicate that November will be very favourable for love relationships for people of the Leo zodiac sign. There is a possibility of an unexpected meeting with an old friend, which will prove beneficial for you. Students will be motivated to focus on their studies, leading to better results.
This time is auspicious for eligible young men and women for marriage. Your marriage aspirations may be fulfilled. There is also a possibility for couples who desire children to experience parenthood, bringing joy to your family. This month shows signs of an increase in your income. Investing in business is likely to yield long-term benefits, strengthening your financial situation.
Tarot card calculations suggest that people of the Virgo zodiac sign need to be very careful this November. During this period, your enemies may succeed in harming you, so it is important to be vigilant. Success may come closer if you learn from your past mistakes.
You may also face disagreements and conflicts with your life partner. Maintaining communication is crucial to manage this situation. Beware of the secret conspiracies of your enemies; try to understand their tactics so you can exercise caution at the right time. You will have to work harder during this time, which will help you achieve your goals. Worshipping Lord Shani will be beneficial for you, bringing mental peace and positivity.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending