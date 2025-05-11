scriptMother’s Day Horoscope for All Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Mother’s Day Horoscope for All Signs

Sunday will see an improvement in the financial situation for four zodiac signs, including Gemini and Leo. Today is also Mother’s Day.

May 11, 2025 / 10:28 am

Patrika Desk

Horoscope Today: Nrisimha Jayanti, also known as Nrisimha Ekadashi, falls on Sunday, 11 May 2025. On this day, four zodiac signs will receive the blessings of Lord Nrisimha. Their financial situation will improve, and they will experience progress. Find out how the future looks for people of the Aries to Pisces zodiac signs on Sunday in today’s horoscope.

Aries

According to today’s horoscope for Aries, on 11 May 2025, interest in religious activities will increase, but there will be expenses related to court cases. You will be worried about the ongoing tension in your child’s married life. Health will be favourable. There are indications of travel.

Taurus

According to today’s horoscope for Taurus, on Sunday, 11 May, your opponents will be active. Exercise caution while using vehicles and machinery. You will be troubled by old ailments. Do not interfere in the personal lives of others. On Mother’s day, people will take advantage of your simple nature.

Gemini

According to today’s horoscope for Gemini, on Sunday, 11 May 2025, you will find favourable success in love affairs. You will complete a special task together with family members. You will participate in auspicious events, and financial progress is possible.

Cancer

According to today’s horoscope for Cancer, on 11 May 2025, complete necessary tasks on time, as disputes with siblings may increase. There will be a lack of interest in studies, but you will make new friends. You will spend money on home decoration, and your relationship with your sisters will be strained.

Leo

According to the daily horoscope for Leo, on Sunday, people will be impressed by your personality. You will be busy searching for an important document. Previous investments will be auspicious, and you are likely to achieve great success in matters related to land and property. Opponents will be active.

Virgo

According to the daily horoscope for Virgo, on Sunday, you will win people’s hearts with your behaviour. This will be a time of achievement for students. However, a lack of harmony with your father may create a tense family atmosphere. Your financial situation will improve.

Libra

According to the daily horoscope for Libra, on 11 May, avoid revealing your personal goals. On Mother’s Day, you will receive your favourite food. Your social status will increase, and you will fulfil your previous commitments. You will participate in religious events.

Scorpio

According to Sunday’s horoscope for Scorpio, work with an understanding of the value of time, and avoid criticising others. Your child’s health will improve, but ongoing disputes at work could escalate. Control your anger.

Sagittarius

According to Sunday’s horoscope for Sagittarius, you will be freed from long-standing disputes, and you will feel like making changes in your business. Think carefully before entering into partnerships, as your spouse’s health may deteriorate.

Capricorn

According to Sunday’s horoscope for Capricorn, on 11 May 2025, you will have a lot of work, and your reputation in society will increase. You will actively participate in religious events, and this is an auspicious time for financial investments. With the help of friends, you will complete your tasks, but you will spend money on court-related matters.

Aquarius

According to the Aquarius horoscope for 11 May, your personal work will be affected due to excessive laziness, but you will receive new clothes and jewellery. You will be successful in love affairs, and you will spend time with your children.

Pisces

According to today’s Pisces horoscope for Sunday, you will complete your tasks on your own strength, but there is a possibility of unexpected large expenses. The family atmosphere will be harmonious, but you will be worried about the work done by your employees.

