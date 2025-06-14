scriptJupiter Aditya Yoga Forms in Gemini After 12 Years; Know the Effect on All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Jupiter Aditya Yoga Forms in Gemini After 12 Years; Know the Effect on All Zodiac Signs

A three-planet conjunction will form in Gemini. Let’s find out how this will affect all zodiac signs.

Jun 14, 2025 / 05:01 pm

Patrika Desk

According to Bhopal astrologer Pt. Damodar Sharma, the Jupiter Aditya Yoga formed by the conjunction of Sun and Jupiter in Gemini, is extremely influential. Simultaneously, a three-planet conjunction is forming in Gemini, significantly impacting various zodiac signs. Five zodiac signs will receive particular benefits.

Possibility of Storms

According to Pt. Sharma, the Sun God, the king of planets, will leave Taurus and enter Gemini at 6:44 AM on Sunday. This transit will mark the conjunction of the Sun and Jupiter in Gemini after a long interval of 12 years. The conjunction of the Sun and Jupiter will create the influential Jupiter Aditya Yoga. Already, Mercury and Jupiter are present in Gemini. With the Sun’s entry, a three-planet conjunction will be formed.
Prior to this, Jupiter will set in the west on June 14th. This celestial change will significantly increase spiritual interest among people in the coming days. Fluctuations in gold and silver prices are likely. Changes in weather are also expected, and there is a possibility of increased stormy weather. Let’s understand the impact of the Jupiter Aditya Yoga and the three-planet conjunction in Gemini on all zodiac signs after 12 years.

Five Zodiac Signs to Receive Special Benefits

Aries: Social prestige will increase along with honour.

Taurus: Prospects of financial gains along with progress in financial plans.

Gemini: Contact with superiors due to increased workload.
Cancer: Religious journeys, with the possibility of increased expenditure.

Leo Progress in gains despite increased anger.

Virgo: Significant advancement in the professional field; increased contact with new people.

Libra: Increase in fortune, along with increased interaction with religious people.
Scorpio: Avoid long-distance travel; increased physical discomfort.

Sagittarius: Increased honour and family happiness.

Capricorn: Facing competition in the business field.

Aquarius Completion of pending tasks with the help of intelligence and wit.
Pisces: Increased family happiness and success in the workplace.

