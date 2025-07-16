Tarot Horoscope, Thursday, July 17 for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope, 17 July 2025: 17 July, Thursday is the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Shravan. For those born under the zodiac signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, today promises happiness and prosperity. New sources of income will emerge. Investments will prove auspicious. Business ventures may yield profits, and opportunities for advancement will present themselves. However, those born under Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces are advised to exercise caution. Learn more about your horoscope, from Aries to Pisces, from astrologer Pandit Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas.
New relationships with unfamiliar people will form. Your lifestyle changes will surprise others. New sources of income will appear. There will be anxieties about the future. Outstanding dues will be recovered. New business contracts will be signed.
Your intelligence will help you complete stalled tasks. There are prospects for gaining recognition. Business operations will improve. New plans will be formulated. Investments will be auspicious. Bad company will lead to losses.
Tasks pending for many days will be completed. Maintain a humble demeanour. There will be concerns about your father. Journeys will be successful. There will be an interest in social work. Governmental obstacles will be removed. Avoid disputes.
Your eloquence will win over everyone at the workplace. There will be concerns about your spouse. Losses in investments are possible. Your heart may be hurt; maintain patience.
It is better to improve your habits than to be humiliated. Business may yield profits. Exercise caution in romantic relationships; otherwise, the situation may worsen. You will receive government support.
Efforts in business will be successful. Enthusiasm will increase. Sources of happiness will be found. Enemies will be defeated. Physical discomfort is possible. Journeys will be pleasant. The financial situation will remain stable.
Overthinking about someone is not advisable. Do not rush; work may suffer. Illness is possible. Good news will be received. Self-esteem will increase. Beware of theft. Investments will be auspicious.
Excessive anger will ruin your work. You may have to face legal trouble. Illness will persist. An atmosphere of fear will prevail. Journeys will be profitable. Relationships with parents will be good.
Opportunities for advancement in business will arise. Work together with others. Financial difficulties are possible. Unexpected large expenses may arise. You may have to take a loan. Avoid losses. Bad company will be harmful.
Your children's actions will bring joy. Domestic happiness will be experienced. There will be happiness. Outstanding dues will be recovered. Journeys will be successful. Hard work will be required. There will be growth in your livelihood.
Partnership businesses will prosper. Financial gains will continue. There are prospects for buying a new house or shop. Interest in religion and spirituality will increase. Good news will be received. Journeys will be successful.
Expenses will be incurred on comforts and luxuries. There will be concerns about your wife's health. Do not be stubborn; heed the advice of your family members; it will be beneficial. Time will be spent cleaning the house. Do not spoil the home environment unnecessarily.