Tarot Horoscope, 19 October 2025: On Choti Diwali, Tarot Cards Reveal Which Zodiac Sign’s Luck Will Shine and Who Will Receive Good News

Tarot Card Reading 19 October 2025: Today, 19 October, is being celebrated as Choti Diwali. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna slew the demon Narakasura. For this reason, it is also called Naraka Chaturdashi. On this day, there is a tradition of offering lamps to Yamraj, so that happiness, prosperity, and longevity prevail in the home. Also, the worship of Lord Hanuman is considered very auspicious on this day. According to Tarot cards, today has brought new opportunities and positive energy for all twelve zodiac signs. For some, this day indicates financial gains and improvement in relationships, while some will need to proceed with patience and caution. Let's find out from Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma what special things October 19, 2025, holds for you.