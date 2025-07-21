Tarot Horoscope, 22 July 2025, Aries to Pisces

Tarot Horoscope, 22 July 2025: The sacred month of Sawan is underway, and Tuesday, 22 July 2025, promises to be particularly significant for several zodiac signs. Today marks the Krishna Paksha Dwadashi Tithi, coinciding with the rare Dwipushkar Yoga. This yoga is unique in that it doubles the results of all actions, be they good or bad. Be prepared, as this yoga could dramatically alter your fortune.
According to Tarot cards, Aries and Scorpio are poised for success and good fortune today; their endeavours will proceed without hindrance. Taurus can anticipate significant gains. However, some signs need to exercise caution. Geminis should be prudent in financial matters, while Cancers and Pisceans may face some distance or conflict in their relationships. Virgos may encounter some difficulties, and Libras might face minor financial challenges. Capricorns are advised to avoid getting involved in others' problems to prevent potential losses. Aquarians may face some challenges in their jobs or businesses.
So, what do the stars foretell for you? Let's explore your horoscope for 22 July 2025, as per Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, and discover how you can leverage the Dwipushkar Yoga or navigate potential challenges.
Tarot cards indicate that Aries will receive divine support today, and all tasks will be completed without obstacles. Significant work is likely to bear fruit. You will receive emotional support from your spouse; benefits may arise from an external source or location, and a journey today could prove beneficial.
Taurus Tarot cards suggest that today will be particularly advantageous. You will likely be busy, but you will find time for yourself and your family in the evening. You may experience some discomfort due to ill health. This is a favourable time for those in the political field.
Gemini Tarot cards advise extreme caution in all matters today. The home environment may not be harmonious; tension from the in-laws may arise, and health may be a concern. Any financial decisions today require careful consideration.
Cancerians will experience a mixed bag today. A degree of distance in romantic relationships is possible. It's best to avoid bringing matters to a head, and certain issues may increase your anxiety. A lack of self-confidence and less favourable fortune are indicated.
Leo Tarot cards suggest that today is not particularly auspicious; careful consideration is needed before making any decisions. A lack of harmony in thoughts with siblings and relatives is likely, and relationships with colleagues may also be strained. Your personality may appear weaker, and unmet expectations may lead to frustration.
Virgos may face difficulties today. Unforeseen problems may arise. The weakness of your influence will hinder your ability to resolve these issues, and problems at home will be significant. Avoid shortcuts and stick to a safe path.
Libra Tarot cards indicate that today may present some financial challenges. Your financial situation appears weak, and attempts to improve it may prove futile. Obstacles may arise in a family event.
Scorpio Tarot cards predict a successful day, with victory in all endeavours without hindrance. Unexpected gains are possible, making risk-taking a viable option. However, a lack of seriousness in pursuing goals may cause problems.
Sagittarius Tarot cards suggest that today will meet your expectations. A favourable environment for spending is indicated, leading to happiness through shopping. Benefits may arise from an external source or location. You may encounter individuals who could offer beneficial opportunities in the future.
Capricorn Tarot cards advise focusing on your own work rather than getting involved in others' affairs today. Concentrate solely on your problems; interfering in others' issues may lead to losses. A significant financial decision may be necessary, potentially alleviating your problems.
Aquarius Tarot cards suggest that you may face some challenges in your job or business today. Adverse situations in the workplace are also indicated. However, some improvement is expected later, bringing relief. A significant financial decision may be made today.
Pisceans may experience some difficulties and problems today. Disagreements and conflicts with family members will increase initially. Reduced income and increased expenses will cause mental distress. Someone in your family may seek your help today.