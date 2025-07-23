23 July 2025,

Wednesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope, 24 July for All Zodiac Signs

Let's explore the horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Astrologer Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: AI)

Horoscope, 24 July 2025: On 24 July 2025, the moon will transit through the Gemini zodiac sign. Thursday is auspicious for those born under the Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio zodiac signs. There are indications of financial gains. Many individuals may find success in employment and investment ventures. However, situations such as disagreements with spouses, health challenges, and mental unrest may also arise. Let's explore the horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from Astrologer Shyam Narayan Vyas.

Aries

You will be busy with family matters. Success will boost your self-esteem. Investment in oil and oilseeds will be profitable. There will be worry and tension due to children. There will be happiness in the workplace.

Taurus

You don't act on what you think. Organise yourself first. You cannot progress with a narrow mindset. Efforts to obtain employment will be successful. Old financial matters may be resolved.

Gemini

Why do you vent your anger on others because of your own anxieties? Stay calm. There will be tension due to increased expenses. Stay away from unnecessary hassles. Injury or accident is possible. There may be obstacles in studies.

Cancer

The day will be full of experiences. Disagreements with your spouse are possible. Outstanding dues will be recovered. Efforts to obtain employment will be successful. There will be unnecessary expenses; avoid disputes. New friends will be made. Old disputes may resurface.

Leo

Change your company, and your world will change. You will have to work hard to prove yourself right. There will be fatigue and ill health. A new business plan will be implemented. There will be improvement in work processes. There will be profit.

Virgo

Work will be intermittent at the beginning of the day. Take care of your parents' health. Travel, investment, and job prospects will be favourable. Eye pain is possible. There will be interest in religious activities.

Libra

Don't rush into marriage matters concerning children; wrong decisions can change your life. Avoid risky ventures. Exercise caution when using vehicles, machinery, and fire. The framework of an event will be created.

Scorpio

Disputes with your spouse are possible. Domestic matters will be resolved amicably. Obstacles to auspicious events will be removed, leading to a favourable situation. You will face opposition in political matters. Avoid disputes.

Sagittarius

It's good to fulfil your child's needs, but their demands should be justified. Your decision-making power is very weak; that's why you are lagging behind. Ill health is possible. Property-related work will yield profits.

Capricorn

Understand the difficulties of others and offer support. Excessive anger will make you restless. Disagreements with your father will end. Invest in a new business only after gathering complete information. You will be busy preparing for upcoming family functions.

Aquarius

You may receive surprising news. You may have to work harder for your desired job. Control your speech. Don't expect from others. Use more pink colour in your attire; things will work out.

Pisces

There will be more effort and less profit in business. Opponents will be active and may spoil your work. You will gain financially through prudence. There will be inquiries at home and outside. Investment and job prospects will be profitable. Love affairs will be successful.

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 05:42 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope, 24 July for All Zodiac Signs
