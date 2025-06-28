scriptTarot Horoscope 28 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs | Tarot Horoscope 28 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 28 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma states that this day will bring auspicious results for many zodiac signs.

Jun 28, 2025 / 10:09 am

Patrika Desk

Tarot Horoscope 28 June 2025: According to the blessings of Shani Dev and Tarot cards, Saturday, 28 June 2025, is bringing good fortune for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. Gemini may receive back stalled funds. Cancer and Capricorn will see new sources of income opening up, with the possibility of foreign travel. Leo and Libra will have a very good day for business. Virgo and Sagittarius have the potential for financial gains. Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma presents the complete horoscope from Aries to Pisces.

Aries

Tarot card readings suggest that Aries should be very cautious about their health today. Poor weather may affect your health. You may have a disagreement with your parents. Avoid unnecessary anger. Do not make decisions while mentally distressed.

Taurus

Tarot card readings indicate that Taurus should speak thoughtfully. Be mindful of not hurting anyone with your words; if you don’t control your speech, you may lose good opportunities.

Gemini

Tarot cards suggest that Gemini may receive back their stalled funds today. There may be some difficulties from the children’s side. Overall, today will be a mixed day for you.

Cancer

Tarot cards indicate that Cancer will see new sources of income opening up today. Your calm mind will protect you from many problems. Furthermore, your reputation and prestige will increase, and you will build connections within society.

Leo

Tarot cards suggest that Leo’s business situation will be promising today. You may succeed in launching a new product or service. The day will be quite good for business.

Virgo

Tarot card readings suggest that today will be beneficial for all Virgos. It’s a time of financial gain for both business owners and salaried employees; during this period, you will dominate your competitors.

Libra

Tarot card readings suggest that today will be excellent for Libra in family matters. Your happiness and wealth will increase. Your health will improve, and you will be relieved from long-standing health problems.

Scorpio

Tarot cards indicate that Scorpios will spend more time discussing their work or workplace than focusing on their work today, preventing them from giving their one hundred percent.

Sagittarius

Tarot cards suggest that Sagittarius may receive financial benefits, with potential gains in all areas. Your inclination towards romantic relationships will be high.

Capricorn

According to Tarot card readings, Capricorns may embark on a long journey related to their business or office. This journey may involve foreign travel.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarius should try to understand their partner’s feelings. Your lucky star is changing, but you won’t achieve success without strong willpower.

Pisces

Tarot card readings suggest that Pisces should avoid carelessness in any work today, as it could prove harmful. You may have to spend money on your family’s health, illness, or other damages.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Tarot Horoscope 28 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs - image

Tarot Horoscope 28 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 24, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 23 June for All Zodiac Signs - image

Today’s Horoscope, 23 June for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Predictions, 22 June for All Zodiac Signs - image

Tarot Predictions, 22 June for All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Horoscope From June 22 to 28 for All Zodiac Signs - image

Weekly Horoscope From June 22 to 28 for All Zodiac Signs

Aquarius Horoscope, June 19, 2025 - image

Aquarius Horoscope, June 19, 2025

Aquarius Horoscope, June 18, 2025 - image

Aquarius Horoscope, June 18, 2025

Libra Horoscope For 18 June - image

Libra Horoscope For 18 June

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope 28 June 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

National News

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

in 5 hours

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

in 3 hours

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

Bollywood

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

in 3 hours

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

National News

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

14 hours ago

Latest Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 26 June 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

2 days ago

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Nine-Day Festival Dates and Significance

Astrology and Spirituality

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Nine-Day Festival Dates and Significance

3 days ago

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Reading, June 25, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

3 days ago

Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Muhurat, and Worship Method

Astrology and Spirituality

Hariyali Teej 2025: Date, Muhurat, and Worship Method

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.