Tarot Horoscope 4 November 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Tarot Card Reading 4 November 2025: Today is Tuesday, November 4, 2025. This date falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. According to Tarot cards, today's day carries important messages for all 12 zodiac signs. While the day may be filled with joy and new opportunities for Aries and Aquarius, Taurus and Capricorn will need to strictly control their anger and arguments. Sagittarius may feel a lack of direction, whereas Pisces are advised to be cautious of strangers. Find out what the Tarot cards indicate for your love life, career, and health.