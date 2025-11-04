Tarot Horoscope 4 November 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Tarot Card Reading 4 November 2025: Today is Tuesday, November 4, 2025. This date falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month. According to Tarot cards, today's day carries important messages for all 12 zodiac signs. While the day may be filled with joy and new opportunities for Aries and Aquarius, Taurus and Capricorn will need to strictly control their anger and arguments. Sagittarius may feel a lack of direction, whereas Pisces are advised to be cautious of strangers. Find out what the Tarot cards indicate for your love life, career, and health.
Tarot card calculations suggest that there will be an atmosphere of joy and celebration in the homes of Aries individuals. Make your daily life more interesting. Your respect and honour in society will increase.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Taurus individuals need to control their anger and jealousy. There is a possibility of loss due to hasty actions. This time is also not beneficial for children.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Gemini individuals should not undertake any task that feels like a burden, as it could lead to unnecessary disputes. You might get into trouble because of a close colleague, so be careful.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer individuals may have to undertake some travel at this time, which could lead to a decline in their health. Some people will spend their time in religious discussions.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo individuals should exercise caution in financial transactions with acquaintances, otherwise, relationships may deteriorate later. There are indications of expenses on houses and vehicles.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Virgo individuals will need to be extra vigilant in financial dealings related to jobs and businesses. Additionally, with the cooperation of colleagues at the workplace, stalled tasks will be completed.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Libra individuals may receive satisfactory results in education, competitions, and concerning their children. Unnecessary anger may arise towards someone in the family.
According to Tarot card calculations, unnecessary arguments in daily matters can lead to disputes and quarrels with colleagues for Scorpio individuals. Remember, those who move with the times do not get entangled in problems.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Sagittarius individuals may feel a lack of ambition or direction in their work. You need to focus. You will have to control your vices.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Capricorn individuals may face many problems and disagreements, which will make you feel uncomfortable. Avoid unnecessary arguments.
Tarot card calculations indicate that today will be both happy and busy for Aquarius individuals. You will encounter many new opportunities during this time. Furthermore, any journeys undertaken will bring you desired results. There may be opportunities for unexpected gains.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces individuals may have concerns about a particular task today. It is advised that you do not engage in pointless competition with anyone today. Be cautious of strangers. There may be losses in business.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending