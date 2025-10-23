Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope, October 24, 2025 for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Find out the detailed horoscope for Aries to Pisces for 24th October 2025 by Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

Tarot Horoscope, 24 October (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Card Reading 24 October 2025: Today, Friday, 24th October 2025, marks an auspicious confluence of Kartik month, Shukla Paksha's Tritiya Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra, and Saubhagya Yoga. In this special alignment of planets and the Panchang, tarot cards are shedding light on various aspects of our lives. According to the tarot predictions, while some zodiac signs will experience new opportunities for energy, charisma, and investment today, others will need to exercise extra caution regarding health and partnerships. Whether it's planning a career change or strengthening personal relationships, let's find out what the cards indicate for you from tarot card reader Neetika Sharma and what steps you should take to make the day better. Here are the complete tarot predictions for your zodiac sign, from Aries to Pisces.

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Aries indicates that there will be adversity in business matters today. You may initiate important projects. Be cautious with tasks involving partnerships. Your relationship with your parents will be good, and with their help, many tasks will be completed.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Taurus suggests that your work skills will be noteworthy today. Your focus will be on implementing new plans. Take immediate steps for better investments. You will need to pay attention to unnecessary expenses, otherwise, you may face trouble later.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Gemini indicates that your energy, charisma, and effectiveness are at their peak today. You might experience stomach ailments, bile disorders, or blood pressure issues. You will achieve victory over opponents in the workplace. You will be successful in buying a new vehicle.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Cancer suggests that you may have to deal with some health-related problems today. You might be constantly on the go due to domestic and work-related responsibilities. Remaining spiritual will be beneficial for you. Your relationship in your love life will strengthen.

Today's Leo Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Leo indicates that you will be full of energy today and will take some new adventurous steps. Engaging in social work will increase your popularity, which will irk your opponents. Unbalanced eating habits can worsen your health problems.

Today's Virgo Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Virgo suggests that you may spend some money on self-improvement and development today. There might be some bitterness in your relationship with your spouse over a matter, which will cause distress. Students will be focused on their studies, leading to good academic results.

Today's Libra Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Libra indicates that there is a possibility of good profits from property and land deals at this time. Doors to progress will open in both business and job sectors. Money will be spent on home decor, and there will be satisfaction in family life.

Today's Scorpio Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Scorpio suggests that you will manage your work very strategically and smoothly today. Take care of your health. Some social or religious service activities may also be undertaken. You might develop feelings for someone at the workplace. Happiness will also come into your personal life.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Sagittarius indicates that today, stress related to home, family, and married life will resolve. You will receive desired support from friends in new endeavors. Plans for a job change will be successful, and you may get a significant opportunity. You will be inclined towards religious activities.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Capricorn suggests that mental stress will reduce today due to the completion of some government work. Problems related to children will also decrease significantly. You will benefit in governmental affairs. You may get associated with a religious organization, and you will also enjoy engaging in social work.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Aquarius indicates that today your focus will be on matters of luck and religion. A major change will be seen in your livelihood. You will spend quality time with friends, and happiness will enter your life. Your relationship with your siblings will be good.

Today's Pisces Tarot Card Reading

Information from the tarot cards for Pisces suggests that you may plan an outing today. You will use a special technique to bring about a significant change in your life, which will be beneficial for future plans. You will have a good relationship with your spouse and will also benefit from them.

