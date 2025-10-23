Tarot Horoscope, October 24, 2025 for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading 24 October 2025: Today, Friday, 24th October 2025, marks an auspicious confluence of Kartik month, Shukla Paksha's Tritiya Tithi, Anuradha Nakshatra, and Saubhagya Yoga. In this special alignment of planets and the Panchang, tarot cards are shedding light on various aspects of our lives. According to the tarot predictions, while some zodiac signs will experience new opportunities for energy, charisma, and investment today, others will need to exercise extra caution regarding health and partnerships. Whether it's planning a career change or strengthening personal relationships, let's find out what the cards indicate for you from tarot card reader Neetika Sharma and what steps you should take to make the day better. Here are the complete tarot predictions for your zodiac sign, from Aries to Pisces.