Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Predictions, 22 June for All Zodiac Signs

Learn today’s horoscope from tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Jun 22, 2025 / 10:14 am

Patrika Desk

Today’s Tarot horoscope offers mixed signals. While Aries may face trouble from enemies, Taurus can expect family growth and success in government matters. Gemini and Sagittarius will receive sudden gains from foreign sources and investments. Leo is advised to keep their plans confidential, while Virgo will engage in creative work and forge new connections. Libra’s financial situation will improve, and stalled work will progress, while Scorpio will benefit from increased status and prestige. Aquarius will see positive changes in their work and will be inspired by successful figures in sports and education. Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma reveals what the Tarot cards predict for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Tarot card readings suggest that Aries may face difficulties with enemies. Plan your actions carefully and thoughtfully. With the help of a close person, you will be able to complete auspicious tasks.

Taurus

Tarot card readings indicate that Taurus will receive signs of family growth. You will also find success in government matters. After 1 PM today, you will face difficulties due to a series of new challenges.

Gemini

Tarot card readings suggest that Geminis will experience sudden gains related to foreign affairs and investments. Despite various challenges, your friends will support you. You may experience stomach problems and back pain.

Cancer

Tarot card readings suggest that Cancers may find a fundamental solution to livelihood-related problems. You may experience some indifference towards your life partner.

Leo

Tarot card readings suggest that Leos should keep any work-related plans confidential for now. Excessive spending will cause mental stress. Be mindful of your health.

Virgo

Tarot card readings suggest that Virgos will participate in creative activities today. You will also meet some new people who could benefit you in the future. These people may be helpful to you in the coming days.

Libra

Tarot card readings suggest that Libras will see an improvement in their financial situation and progress in stalled projects. The harmony you share with your spouse will provide the necessary support. You may need to borrow money today.

Scorpio

According to Tarot cards, salaried Scorpios will benefit from increased status and prestige. If you are a businessperson, the time is favourable; accelerate your work for desired gains.

Sagittarius

According to Tarot cards, Sagittarians will receive news of sudden success related to investments and foreign affairs. Your financial resources will improve, leading to increased comfort and support from external sources.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings suggest that Capricorns may have meetings to accelerate plans among superiors. Real estate-related work will be profitable. Health will be good.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarians will see desirable qualitative changes in their work. You will be inspired by successful personalities in sports and education. You will receive happy news from your children.

Pisces

Tarot card readings suggest that Pisceans should personally verify the legitimacy of a company before investing capital; otherwise, you may suffer losses. Frequent business fluctuations, domestic discord, and lack of harmony will cause mental stress.

