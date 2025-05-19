scriptTarot Reading for May 19: What Do the Stars Foretell? | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Reading for May 19: What Do the Stars Foretell?

Astrologer Neetika Sharma reveals your future in this Tarot reading. Find out what May 19, 2025, holds for you.

May 19, 2025 / 10:26 am

Patrika Desk

Tarot Horoscope: Read on to find out what Monday holds for you, your social standing, and your emotional state, according to your Tarot horoscope.

Aries

Tarot cards suggest that Aries natives must take concrete steps today to change their old habits. Sticking to decisions made today may be possible for you, so reflect on the things preventing you from making changes in your life and resolve to bring about positive change with determination.
Taurus

According to Tarot cards, Taurus natives may feel disheartened today by reminiscing about the past. It will be important to focus as much as possible on future matters. A meeting with an old friend may shed light on many things, but it’s essential to avoid discussing matters that could cause emotional distress.
Gemini

Tarot card readings indicate that for Geminis, today it will be essential to work while maintaining confidence in your abilities. A decision related to a goal you’ve been striving for may lead to the commencement of a significant undertaking. When fulfilling any household responsibilities, carefully consider the advice you receive.
Cancer

Tarot card readings suggest that the calmer you remain while working, the easier it will be to complete significant tasks today. Your focus will remain on the future, enabling you to maintain self-belief even while tackling challenging tasks. Prioritising the quality of your work over its speed will be crucial.
Leo

According to Tarot card readings, a major family-related decision may cause resentment among some. Instead of worrying about opposition, focus on the outcome of your decision and desires. Over time, you will gain support.
Virgo

Tarot card readings indicate that Virgos will see the lifestyle changes they’ve been aiming for begin to materialise today. You’ll need to reduce laziness and increase your efforts in certain areas. Don’t start any work until your thoughts are clear. You may take steps to achieve financial stability.
Libra

Tarot card readings suggest you may receive a significant gift from someone unexpectedly. You will make purchases related to the home improvements you’ve been planning. Expenses will increase, but you’ll feel happy about buying the things you wanted.
Scorpio

Tarot card readings indicate that Scorpio natives need only to demonstrate dedication towards their goals today. Guidance and opportunities will present themselves, but consistent effort remains your responsibility. Your concentration may waver, so remind yourself of your objectives regularly.
Sagittarius

Tarot card readings suggest that you should find contentment in what’s going well and focus on your remaining goals. You will be preoccupied with family matters, which may inadvertently distract you from personal priorities.
Capricorn

Tarot card readings suggest that Capricorns will need to make repeated efforts to master a particular subject. Your self-discipline and focus seem to be waning, so it’s essential to improve your skills in addition to focusing on finances. Young people should maintain a positive and aware outlook on life.
Aquarius

Tarot card readings indicate that Aquarians may experience some health fluctuations today, leading to feelings of mental weakness, impacting your productivity. You may try to postpone some tasks, but this is due to mental fatigue, so rest before making decisions.
Pisces

According to Tarot card readings, the concerns of those around you will weigh heavily on your mind, causing you to reconsider several decisions, which may lead to future regrets. Consider others’ opinions, but decide how much influence they should have on your choices.

