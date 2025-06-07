Today’s Horoscope, June 7th, 2025

Aries Positive: Today is a good day for you. You will meet someone whose words will have a profound impact on your life. Colleagues will learn something new from you, seeing your good work in the office. You will be a source of inspiration for people, and this will make you feel proud.

Helping the needy will bring peace of mind. You will brainstorm new ways of working with your friends, leading to new ideas. There will be opportunities for profit in business. You will reconnect with old friends.

Negative: You will remain worried about a task for a long time, which will remain unchanged for now. For those involved in politics, the time requires attention. Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Red

Birth Time: 21 March to 20 April

Taurus Positive: Today will be an average day for you. You will receive good news; your father’s health will improve. Good profits in business will lead you to consider opening a new branch with your family. With the full support of your family, you will be able to solve a major problem.

For those of this sign associated with music, today is an auspicious day. Plans for religious events will be made. There are chances of attending family functions. Financial gains are possible. Negative: Avoid unnecessary arguments with anyone; this will be better for you. Take care of your health.

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White

Birth Time: 21 April – 20 May Gemini Positive: Today is an excellent day for you. You can start the work you have been planning to do for many days. You will soon get good results from your work; those who were your opponents may extend a hand of friendship today.

Students can make some changes in their studies; continue your hard work. The chances of your success are increasing. Worship Mother Lakshmi; solutions to all your problems will emerge. Social prestige will increase. Marital discussions will be successful.

Negative: Time will be worrying for those associated with the administration; money will be spent on buying amenities. Stomach-related ailments may arise. Lucky Number: 3, 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Birth Time: 21 May – 21 June

Cancer Positive: Today, your day will give mixed reactions. Before doing any important work, be sure to seek advice from elders at home or an experienced person. With the blessings of your parents, you will be able to overcome all obstacles today.

New ideas will spontaneously come to your mind. For those in government jobs, the day will be good. You may get help from someone to move forward in business. There are chances of travel. Arranging funds for business expansion will be easy.

Negative: Initially, you will feel that your work is being completed, but towards evening, there may be an obstruction in some work. You will be unhappy with your children’s actions. Use vehicles and machinery with caution.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Milky White

Birth Time: 22 June – 22 July Leo Positive: Today, your day will be decent. Students who want to go abroad for higher education can seek advice from someone. Worship Mother Santoshi; your health will remain excellent.

A solution to housing-related problems is imminent. Family disputes related to property are likely to end. Your mother’s health will improve. Negative: Today, you need to exercise caution in monetary transactions. Before lending money to anyone, thoroughly investigate. You need to be careful in changing weather; you may experience some health problems.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Birth Time: 23 July – 23 August Virgo Positive: Saturday is going to be a very good day for you. You will succeed in your endeavours today. Those who have been searching for a groom for their daughter for a long time may find one today. There are chances of finding a suitable groom for your daughter.

You may also receive good news in court cases. There will be sweetness in marital relationships. You will receive full cooperation from your partner. You can also plan to go on a trip with them. Donate fruits in the temple; all your wishes will be fulfilled. Time is favourable for those associated with the administration.

Negative: Don’t rush into love affairs; time is challenging for those involved in politics.

Lucky Number: 3, 8 Lucky Colour: Green

Birth Time: 24 August – 23 September Libra Positive: Today will be an average day for you. You may meet an important person. This will prove very useful to you in the future. For those involved in the tour and travel business, the day will be good. Those in business may get some big projects.

The home environment will be pleasant in the evening. Feed a cow roti; there will be happiness in married life. You will receive good news from family members. There will be spiritual progress. Negative: Control your speech. A wrong word from your mouth can spoil your relationships. Therefore, control your anger. You may have an argument with your partner. Maintain harmony in your relationships; you will feel lonely. Ongoing stress at work may escalate.

Lucky Number: 2, 7

Lucky Colour: White

Birth Time: 24 September – 23 October Scorpio Positive: Today will be a fairly good day for you. You will get desired results. If you are looking to shift your business to another location, check the place thoroughly. The day is good for partnerships.

The day will also be good for working women; your relationships with your boss and other colleagues will be better. You can take responsibility for a task in the office. You will be busy with agricultural work.

Negative: Disputes are possible due to suspicions about someone in your personal life. A new twist may come in ongoing court cases. Opponents will be active; be cautious. Lucky Number: 1, 8

Lucky Colour: Red

Birth Time: 24 October – 22 November

Sagittarius Positive: Today is going to be a very good day for you. You will have new ideas, which you will successfully incorporate into your routine. For those involved in politics, the day will bring much progress. Your party may give you a high position.

Your respect among the public will also increase. Those involved in the iron trade will see an increase in their business. Sprinkle Ganga water mixed with water throughout the house after morning prayers; all will be well. A desired promotion at work will make you happy. Work will be completed due to timely arrangement of loans for business expansion. There will be profit from previous investments.

Negative: Your parents’ health will deteriorate. Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Birth Time: 23 November – 21 December Capricorn Positive: Wholesalers will benefit significantly today. If you need to order goods from another city, you can make decisions related to this today. You will receive your spouse’s support in property matters. Donate food to children at an orphanage; your day will be better. Your work will be completed with the help of friends. There are chances of long journeys.

Negative: Today is going to be an average day for you. Students preparing for a government exam will have to work harder than before. You also need to pay attention to your health. Any negligence can harm you. Capricorns should avoid lying; trying to impress others can lead to trouble. Avoid acting arbitrarily.

Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Birth Time: 22 December – 21 January Aquarius Positive: Today is a good day for you. You will be praised everywhere, at home and outside; everyone will be impressed by your good behaviour. The day is excellent for doing social work. You can start an NGO or join a social organisation.

Your juniors will also try to learn from you. You may even receive an award at the office for some work. Light a ghee lamp at home; sweetness will remain in relationships. The financial situation will be favourable; there will be delays in building construction.

Negative: You will be in a dilemma about what to do and what not to do; important tasks will remain pending, and new tasks will keep emerging. Lucky Number: 10, 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Birth Time: 22 January – 19 February

Pisces Positive: Today will be a good day for you. Those associated with art and literature will receive fame today. You will get a chance to join a large group. You can spend more time with your family. You can also plan to go out with everyone. Your interest in religious activities will increase. The day may prove good for investing in small industries.

The day is also good for marketing a product. There are also chances of your promotion. Fold your hands in prayer before your deity; there will be financial gains. Your interest in social events will increase; time is excellent for those eligible for marriage. Work will be completed with the cooperation of your spouse.

Negative: Negligence towards health will create a serious situation. Lucky Number: 9, 12

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Birth Time: 20 February – 20 March