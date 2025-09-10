Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 10 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Find out from Pandit Chandan Shyamnaran Vyas how today's horoscope will be for all zodiac signs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 10 September 2025: Wednesday, 10 September, Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat, with the grace of Lord Ganesha, will be a day of ups and downs for those born under the zodiac signs from Aries to Virgo. Aries will see profit in business. Taurus may change property. Gemini may face property losses. Leo will receive good news. Virgo will find success in love. Libra will face displeasure from superiors at work. Sagittarius has the potential for promotion. Find out from Pandit Chandan Shyamnaran Vyas how today's horoscope will be for all zodiac signs.

Today's Aries Horoscope

Disputes will end only through mutual agreement. Consider things in time; your interest in business will increase, and there are prospects for financial gain. The judicial aspect will be favourable.

Today's Taurus Horoscope

People will be impressed by your efficiency and speaking style. Speculation about changing houses or shops will intensify. The judicial aspect will be moderate.

Today's Gemini Horoscope

Learn to work on time; stop procrastinating. There will be losses in land and property matters; there is potential for advancement in the fields of literature and art.

Today's Cancer Horoscope

Health will improve; there will be participation in religious events; there will be the enjoyment of favourite food. Attempts to bring about self-change will be successful.

Today's Leo Horoscope

Receiving some good family news will create a sense of positivity. Faith in religious activities will increase. There will be increased expenses; there are prospects for a family trip.

Today's Virgo Horoscope

Success will be achieved in artistic endeavours. A new responsibility at the workplace will bring joy. Harmony with the father will be established. There are prospects for success in love affairs.

Today's Libra Horoscope

A long-standing conflict could escalate today. You will be frustrated by intermittent work; you will have to face the displeasure of superiors at work.

Today's Scorpio Horoscope

An excess of work will lead to a decline in health. Establishing harmony with your spouse will help complete complex tasks; the children's aspect will be favourable.

Today's Sagittarius Horoscope

You will have to pay a heavy price for an unintentional mistake. You will participate in family events. Interest in studies will increase. There are prospects for promotion at work.

Today's Capricorn Horoscope

Your simplicity and work style will be praised; health will improve. There will be excessive laziness. The completion of court-related matters will bring happiness.

Today's Aquarius Horoscope

People will be impressed by your efficiency. You will be restless due to physical discomfort. There are prospects for improving behaviour and business.

Today's Pisces Horoscope

Work will be delayed at the beginning of the day. Lack of harmony with colleagues at the workplace could spoil ongoing work.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 10:15 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 10 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.