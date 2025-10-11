Today’s Horoscope, 11 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 11 October 2025: Today leans towards sweetness and positivity in emotional relationships. For many zodiac signs, new plans are set to launch, and there are prospects for financial gains, requiring them to strive towards their goals with the support of luck. Better opportunities may arise, especially for those involved in performing arts, music, and politics. Know your horoscope from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj: Love, Career, Health, Lucky Colour, and Number.