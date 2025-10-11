Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 11 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know today's horoscope from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj for all zodiac signs.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 11 October 2025: Today leans towards sweetness and positivity in emotional relationships. For many zodiac signs, new plans are set to launch, and there are prospects for financial gains, requiring them to strive towards their goals with the support of luck. Better opportunities may arise, especially for those involved in performing arts, music, and politics. Know your horoscope from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj: Love, Career, Health, Lucky Colour, and Number.

Aries

Sweetness in emotional relationships may increase. Be prepared for sudden changes in programmes. Old disputes may resurface, causing disruptions in work. You will need to exercise restraint in your behaviour. You may have to depend on others for essential tasks.

Lucky Colour – Dark Yellow Colour
Lucky Number – 3

Taurus

It is a positive day with an increased inclination towards emotional relationships. The outline of pre-planned programmes may change. You will experience some difficulties on the financial front. You will be encouraged by timely help.

Lucky Colour – Peach Colour
Lucky Number – 5

Gemini

Emotions may overpower words. You will feel some problems in daily tasks. Be cautious of opponents. Diplomatic efforts will be required. Unexpected expenses may put pressure on your budget.

Lucky Colour – Copper Colour
Lucky Number – 1

Cancer

New plans may be launched. You will feel relieved upon the completion of a special task. You will need to be mentally prepared for new responsibilities. Savings may be spent on luxury items. Meeting old friends can be enjoyable.

Lucky Colour – Cream Colour
Lucky Number – 8

Leo

Pre-planned schemes at the workplace may change. You will need to stay in touch with senior officials. Opponents will be defeated. There are prospects for financial gains. You will need to control your words.

Lucky Colour – Silver Colour
Lucky Number – 7

Virgo

It is a time to gain prestige in business and personal life through sweet talk and amiability. There are prospects for success in politics. You will need to make efforts, and luck will support you. Unexpected financial gains may occur.

Lucky Colour – Light Green Colour
Lucky Number – 3

Libra

Opportunities for financial gains are emerging for those associated with performing arts and music. Money may be spent on home maintenance. Negligence towards the health of elders in the family could lead to trouble. Plans for a religious journey may be made.

Lucky Colour – Orange Colour
Lucky Number – 9

Scorpio

Coordination with your spouse will improve. You will get opportunities to work with mental peace. You will need to maintain a respectful attitude towards senior officials. Avoid interfering in the affairs of others.

Lucky Colour – Maroon Colour
Lucky Number – 2

Sagittarius

Working with a team spirit can yield good results. Do not get entangled in financial risks. You will need to make better use of available resources. It will be good to make important decisions with the advice of experienced people.

Lucky Colour – Golden Green
Lucky Number – 6

Capricorn

There is a possibility of spending money on the modernisation of resources. You will need to be ready to learn new technologies. You will feel a lack of warmth in emotional relationships. The pace of plans may slow down.

Lucky Colour – Bright White
Lucky Number – 7

Aquarius

You will experience instability in love relationships. It will be difficult to maintain concentration for educational tasks. The company of friends may lead to a deviation from goals. There are special prospects for financial gains. You will need to make efforts in this direction.

Lucky Colour – Sky Blue Colour
Lucky Number – 5

Pisces

New ideas will need to be prioritised. It is a time for a change in the system. Better opportunities may be available for those associated with politics. Efforts to reduce external interference in family life will be better for mutual harmony.

Lucky Colour – Pistachio Green
Lucky Number – 3

