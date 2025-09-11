Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 11 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Learn about today's horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Pandit Chandan Shyamanarayan Vyas.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 11 September 2025: 11 September 2025 falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This day witnesses the confluence of Ashwini Nakshatra and Dhruva Yoga. Astrologically, this day is significant and will bring auspicious signs for many zodiac signs. For Taurus, matters related to politics may take a new turn. Geminis can expect their children's progress. Leos will succeed in their love affairs. A surprising piece of news might arrive today. Virgos will receive good news. Libras will receive pleasant news regarding their children. Scorpios are likely to experience financial gains. Capricorns will see an improvement in their financial situation. Aquarians involved in politics will gain honour and respect. Learn about today's horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Pandit Chandan Shyamanarayan Vyas.

Aries Horoscope Today

Exercise caution in financial transactions. You tend to speak your mind openly to everyone. Remain restrained today; the justice system may be weak.

Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Expenses will be high. You will strive to achieve a specific goal. Matters related to politics may take a new turn.

Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Lack of harmony with parents will lead to unnecessary conflict. There will be laxity in matters related to land and property. There are indications of your children's progress.

Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will be engrossed in recreational activities. Important tasks will be completed. Avoid lending money to anyone. You will be troubled due to socio-political issues.

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Perform abhisheka (ritual bathing) of Lord Shiva.

Leo Horoscope Today

You will be troubled by high debt. Social status will increase. You will succeed in love affairs. A surprising piece of news might arrive today. Opponents will be active.

Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is important for the family. You will receive good news. You will participate in religious events. The time is favourable for students.

Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.

Libra Horoscope Today

Plans for a special family event will be made. You will receive pleasant news regarding your children. Your spouse's health will improve.

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will bring business profits. You will receive cooperation from superiors at the workplace. Be cautious in court matters; you may be deceived. There are indications of financial gains.

Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply turmeric tilak.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

There are indications of travel with your spouse. Religious faith will increase. Caution is needed in financial transactions. People associated with administration should be vigilant.

Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Light a lamp at Hanumanji's temple on Tuesday.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

It is necessary to pay attention to your personal life as well. There will be stress due to excessive workload. Your financial situation will improve. A trip to a religious place is likely.

Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at Shani Dev's temple on Saturday.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

There is no need to interfere in other people's personal matters. People involved in politics will gain honour and respect. Memory power will be weak. Financial assistance may be received.

Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Trust yourself and keep working hard; you will succeed. The darshan (sight) of a worthy great person will help you define your life's goals and inspire you to bring about change within yourself.

Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 10:22 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 11 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
