Today's Horoscope 4 October 2025: Aries to Pisces – Know Your Daily Forecast

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today's Horoscope 4 October 2025: Today brings a mix of significant changes, important decisions, and financial fluctuations for all 12 zodiac signs. While Aries can expect sudden major changes and business expansion opportunities, Taurus needs to focus on health by giving up bad habits. Gemini's stubbornness could lead to losses, whereas Cancer might have to compromise to achieve their goals today. Leo and Libra have a special day concerning financial matters. Leo will need to take a loan for business expansion, while Libra should be prepared for significant expenses. Virgo and Sagittarius will experience career ups and downs, but Scorpio shows clear signs of financial gains in business. Capricorn is advised to spend time with family rather than others, while Aquarius will see health improvements and increased religious faith. Pisces' pending tasks will be completed today, and there are prospects for purchasing a vehicle. Learn about your zodiac sign's outlook and be prepared for today's important events from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.
There are chances of sudden major changes. The family atmosphere will be favourable. Opportunities for business expansion exist. Time will be spent with friends.
Continue your efforts to increase income. It is important to quit a bad habit. Your mother's health may decline. You may experience stomach-related pain.
Loss is possible due to stubborn behaviour. The outline for a family event will be formed. Arranging a loan for business expansion will become easier.
You will have to compromise to resolve a problem. Disagreement with brothers is possible. You will receive support from your spouse, and tasks will be completed.
You will need to take a bank loan for business expansion. You will participate in religious events. The legal front will be average. There will be disagreements with friends.
You will be troubled by the ongoing ups and downs in life. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at the workplace. There are chances of a transfer in your job.
There is a possibility of unexpected major expenses. The home atmosphere may deteriorate due to a lack of coordination with your father. There are chances of a change of location for studies.
You will feel tired due to excessive work and personal commitments. There will be mental unrest. You will gain financially in business.
Avoid interfering in the personal matters of others. You will be troubled by the ongoing ups and downs in your career. The legal front will be average. Your financial situation will improve.
Do not neglect your personal life while trying to please others. Give time to your family and children. Your financial situation will be weak. Disagreements with brothers will increase.
Your health will improve. You will receive support from your spouse. Try to make your behaviour more polite. Your interest in studies will increase. Your religious faith will grow.
Long-pending tasks will be completed. Family life will be normal. There are prospects for purchasing a vehicle/machinery. Stay away from legal matters.
Jyotish Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending