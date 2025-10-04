Today's Horoscope 4 October 2025: Aries to Pisces – Know Your Daily Forecast

Today's Horoscope 4 October 2025: Today brings a mix of significant changes, important decisions, and financial fluctuations for all 12 zodiac signs. While Aries can expect sudden major changes and business expansion opportunities, Taurus needs to focus on health by giving up bad habits. Gemini's stubbornness could lead to losses, whereas Cancer might have to compromise to achieve their goals today. Leo and Libra have a special day concerning financial matters. Leo will need to take a loan for business expansion, while Libra should be prepared for significant expenses. Virgo and Sagittarius will experience career ups and downs, but Scorpio shows clear signs of financial gains in business. Capricorn is advised to spend time with family rather than others, while Aquarius will see health improvements and increased religious faith. Pisces' pending tasks will be completed today, and there are prospects for purchasing a vehicle. Learn about your zodiac sign's outlook and be prepared for today's important events from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.