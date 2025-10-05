Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope 5 October 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Know the future of Aries to Pisces today from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Daily Horoscope 5 October 2025: The day of 5 October 2025 brings new opportunities for economic improvement and business expansion for many zodiac signs. While Aries and Leo are likely to benefit from investments and see an improvement in their financial situation during this period, Libra and Capricorn zodiac signs will move towards expanding their businesses with the help of friends. Employed individuals of Scorpio will experience the joy of getting their desired position. Learn about the fortunes of zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas and be prepared for today's important events.

Career and Business: New Beginnings and Financial Prudence

Aries Horoscope Today

For Aries zodiac signs, there will be an improvement in their financial situation and prospects of changing their business. However, to achieve success, it is essential to control anger and refrain from lying. Pay attention to matters concerning children.

  • Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
  • Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron

Leo Horoscope

There is a strong possibility of benefiting from investments made in the past. A new business venture may begin in collaboration with friends, which will prove profitable in the future.

  • Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
  • Lucky Colour: Pink, White

Libra Business Prediction

This week is creating opportunities for business expansion for Libra zodiac signs. Handle financial matters with complete understanding and foresight. However, court-related matters may remain pending, and travel is likely to be postponed.

  • Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
  • Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue

Scorpio Career Luck

Employed individuals will feel happy upon receiving their desired position. All bank-related tasks will be completed. There are also chances of travel this week.

  • Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
  • Lucky Colour: Cream, White

Capricorn Career Forecast

Capricorn zodiac signs will get an opportunity to expand their business with the help of friends. The family environment will be supportive, which will help in completing your pending tasks.

  • Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
  • Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange

Relationships and Family Life: Struggles and Support

Taurus:

This week you will feel the favourability of time, but family disputes may escalate. There is a possibility of discord, especially with brothers, so maintain peace.

  • Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
  • Lucky Colour: Green, Brown

Gemini:

A long-standing problem will be resolved. However, there may be a situation of conflict with sisters, and legal hurdles may cause you trouble.

  • Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
  • Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue

Sagittarius:

Stress may increase due to an unfavourable family environment. Do not believe hearsay and make decisions with your own discretion.

  • Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
  • Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon

Pisces:

Family discord may increase for Pisces zodiac signs, but new contacts will be established. Children's happiness is possible this week, and social recognition will increase.

  • Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden

Health and Personal Life: Improvement and Caution

Cancer:

Your health will show improvement, making you feel energetic. However, superiors may be displeased with you, and expenses on vehicles or machinery may increase.

  • Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
  • Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue

Virgo:

The time is favourable for people associated with the medical field. You will need to develop the habit of completing tasks on time. Also, special caution is required in financial matters.

  • Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
  • Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple

Aquarius:

Aquarius zodiac signs are advised to change their daily routine and not depend on others. Problems in children's careers will be resolved, bringing mental peace.

  • Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Today’s Horoscope 5 October 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 10:06 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope 5 October 2025 for Aries to Pisces

