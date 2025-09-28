Today’s Horoscope, 28th September for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
The movement of planets and stars indicates that today will bring a mix of challenges and opportunities for every zodiac sign. While some signs will experience financial strength and success in stalled tasks, others will need to control their speech and avoid laziness. Here is the special horoscope for September 28 from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.
Well-laid plans may go awry. The time is not favourable for financial investments. There are chances of travel. Health will improve. Legal matters will be average.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
Control your speech. You will be disappointed by not getting the desired profit in business. You will receive support from your spouse, and tasks will be completed.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.
New sources of income will be established. You will be unhappy with the behaviour of employees. A long-standing problem will be resolved.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.
There will be a change in your daily routine. Household expenses will increase. Religious faith will grow. The financial situation will improve. Legal matters will be excellent.
Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Perform Abhishek of Lord Shiva.
In the beginning of the day, tasks will be completed with interruptions. Laziness will be prevalent. Expenses will be incurred on vehicles and machinery. Marital discussions will be successful.
Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.
You will have to help friends. Stalled work will be completed with financial assistance. You will visit religious places.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.
Due to an unfavourable family atmosphere, your nature will be aggressive. Relations with your spouse will strengthen. You will be successful in competitive exams.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.
There will be an excess of work. You will receive cooperation from family members. You will be interested in your father's business. Pending payments will be received, leading to the completion of tasks.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Deep Maroon
Remedy: Light a lamp at the Hanuman temple on Tuesday.
You will receive unexpected financial gains. You will become financially strong. You will participate in religious events. Government-related tasks will be successful.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply a turmeric tilak.
Laziness will be prevalent. Disputes in your personal life will remain as they are. You will receive support from friends. You will suffer from stomach-related ailments.
Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at the Shani Dev temple on Saturday.
Health will improve. You will be successful in love affairs. You will receive cooperation from family members. You will undertake a religious journey. Legal matters will be average.
Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.
Due to a lack of cooperation from colleagues at the workplace, tasks will remain incomplete. Use vehicles and machinery with caution. Situations in court cases will normalise.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship the banana tree on Thursday.
