Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 28th September for All Zodiac Signs

Know the horoscope for Aries to Pisces for today, 28 September. Predictions related to career, wealth, love, and health.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

The movement of planets and stars indicates that today will bring a mix of challenges and opportunities for every zodiac sign. While some signs will experience financial strength and success in stalled tasks, others will need to control their speech and avoid laziness. Here is the special horoscope for September 28 from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.

Daily Horoscope for Aries

Well-laid plans may go awry. The time is not favourable for financial investments. There are chances of travel. Health will improve. Legal matters will be average.

Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Daily Horoscope for Taurus

Control your speech. You will be disappointed by not getting the desired profit in business. You will receive support from your spouse, and tasks will be completed.

Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.

Daily Horoscope for Gemini

New sources of income will be established. You will be unhappy with the behaviour of employees. A long-standing problem will be resolved.

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.

Daily Horoscope for Cancer

There will be a change in your daily routine. Household expenses will increase. Religious faith will grow. The financial situation will improve. Legal matters will be excellent.

Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Perform Abhishek of Lord Shiva.

Daily Horoscope for Leo

In the beginning of the day, tasks will be completed with interruptions. Laziness will be prevalent. Expenses will be incurred on vehicles and machinery. Marital discussions will be successful.

Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.

Daily Horoscope for Virgo

You will have to help friends. Stalled work will be completed with financial assistance. You will visit religious places.

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.

Daily Horoscope for Libra

Due to an unfavourable family atmosphere, your nature will be aggressive. Relations with your spouse will strengthen. You will be successful in competitive exams.

Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.

Daily Horoscope for Scorpio

There will be an excess of work. You will receive cooperation from family members. You will be interested in your father's business. Pending payments will be received, leading to the completion of tasks.

Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Deep Maroon
Remedy: Light a lamp at the Hanuman temple on Tuesday.

Daily Horoscope for Sagittarius

You will receive unexpected financial gains. You will become financially strong. You will participate in religious events. Government-related tasks will be successful.

Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply a turmeric tilak.

Daily Horoscope for Capricorn

Laziness will be prevalent. Disputes in your personal life will remain as they are. You will receive support from friends. You will suffer from stomach-related ailments.

Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at the Shani Dev temple on Saturday.

Daily Horoscope for Aquarius

Health will improve. You will be successful in love affairs. You will receive cooperation from family members. You will undertake a religious journey. Legal matters will be average.

Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.

Daily Horoscope for Pisces

Due to a lack of cooperation from colleagues at the workplace, tasks will remain incomplete. Use vehicles and machinery with caution. Situations in court cases will normalise.

Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship the banana tree on Thursday.

#Rashifal-2025

Today’s Horoscope, 28th September for All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, 28 September to 4 October 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope, September 28 to October 4, 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Today’s Horoscope, 27 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 25 September, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 24 September for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 23 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 22 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 21 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Horoscope (21-27 September) for Libra to Pisces

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 10:15 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 28th September for All Zodiac Signs

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Weekly Tarot Horoscope, 28 September to 4 October 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope, September 28 to October 4, 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Dussehra 2025: Three Auspicious Yogas to Benefit These Three Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 27 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Bilaspur: Goddess Durga Enthroned Amidst 500,000 Golgappas; A Unique Navratri Pandal

On fourth day of Navratri devotees worshiped Goddess Kushmanda
Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.