13 August 2025,

Wednesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 13 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Learn your horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: AI)

Today's Horoscope, 13 August 2025: Today is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is the fifth day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada and a Wednesday, bringing auspicious results and financial gains for many zodiac signs. Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn will see an increase in their fortune. Learn your horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.

Aries

New business contracts will be profitable. There will be concern for children. New plans will be formed. Reputation will increase. Acquiring wealth will be easy. Avoid disputes. You will enjoy the pleasure of a vehicle.

Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.

Taurus

Complete important tasks on time. A religious journey is possible. Governmental obstacles will be removed. There will be a lot of running around. Investments will be profitable. Think before you speak.

Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Perform Abhishek (ritual bath) of Lord Shiva.

Gemini

Don't trust everyone too quickly. Don't reveal your secrets to others; you may get into trouble. An old illness may resurface. Control your speech. Loss due to injury or theft is possible. Don't take risks today.

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.

Cancer

Long-standing family problems will be resolved. You will experience domestic happiness. Work will be accomplished with external help. There will be anxiety due to unknown fears. Business will be favourable.

Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.

Leo

Disappointment from not getting desired work may increase your troubles. Stress and anxiety will increase. You will benefit from property matters. Paths to progress will be paved. There will be travel. There are indications of changing houses.

Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply turmeric tilak.

Virgo

Those who were obstructing your work will now praise your efforts. You will enjoy delicious food. Intellectual pursuits will be successful. Investments and travel will yield favourable results.

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Libra

Pending tasks will be completed with your wisdom. The financial situation will be strong. Physical pain is possible. An atmosphere of anxiety, stress, and fear will prevail. You may receive sad news.

Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.

Scorpio

Efforts in competitive exams will be successful. There will be inquiries at home and outside. Investments will be auspicious. Wealth acquisition will be easy; do not take risks. Problems in marriage will be resolved.

Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.

Sagittarius

Learn to do your work on time. There will be concern for your spouse. You may receive good news. There will be financial gain. Investments will be auspicious; do not take risks.

Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.

Capricorn

Opportunities for advancement in business will arise. There are chances of sudden gains. Business trips will be successful. Opponents will be active. There will be anxiety. The legal position will be strong.

Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at the Shani Dev temple on Saturday.

Aquarius

Unwillingly, you will have to work for others. Disputes may harm your reputation. Unnecessary expenses will increase. There will be an atmosphere of stress and anxiety.

Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Light a lamp at Hanumanji's temple on Tuesday.

Pisces

You don't do what you think, and you quickly believe what others say. Think with your own wisdom. Outstanding dues will be recovered. There may be stress and unrest. You will have to put in more effort. Rivals will remain calm.

Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 10:25 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today's Horoscope, 13 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
