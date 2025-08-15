Today’s Horoscope, 15 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 15 August 2025: Friday, 15 August, will see an improvement in the financial situation of Aries individuals due to the grace of Mother Vaibhav Lakshmi. Taurus individuals may experience a rise in fortune. Geminis may see changes in their jobs. For Leos, new business deals will be profitable. Libras will see an increase in social dominance. Scorpios will see an end to obstacles in their financial inflow. For Sagittarians, new sources of income will be established. Aquarians have the potential for business expansion. Learn the daily horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
Your habits have created distance from your loved ones. It would be good to change your nature and behaviour in time. Your financial situation will improve. New contacts will be established.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Perform an Abhishek of Lord Shiva.
Relationships with family members will be sweet. You will be attracted to someone at the workplace. A rise in fortune is possible. Whatever work you do, do it with full confidence and joy, you will surely succeed.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva.
Starting a new business will be favourable. You may experience ear pain. Do not engage in unnecessary disputes; it may cause harm. There are chances of a job change. People associated with politics can achieve desired success.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.
Financial matters are expected to be resolved. Those whom you helped will oppose you. You will be happy to get work according to your interest. Spending on comforts is possible. There will be mental instability.
Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.
Ideological differences will be resolved. You will get a chance to tell someone what is on your mind. New business deals will be profitable. Pending tasks may take some time to complete. Auspicious expenses are possible.
Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply turmeric tilak.
Forget the past and start afresh in your relationships. Your progress may trouble your opponents. Due to politics, enemies will make every possible effort to harm you.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Light a lamp in Hanumanji's temple on Tuesday.
Social dominance will increase. You are feeling stressed because of a dilemma in your mind. There is doubt about getting back the borrowed money. Friends will be helpful in your work. The journey will be pleasant.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.
Colleagues at the workplace will be jealous of your success. You will be worried about the delay in work. Using new technology in business will be beneficial. There may be a quarrel with sisters. The obstruction in the inflow of money will be removed.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.
Time will be spent in a religious atmosphere. New sources of income will be established. There will be concern about the mother's health. The outline of family auspicious events will be made. There will be a discussion with friends on an important issue.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.
You will make every possible effort to activate stalled work and plans. Illness will cause stress, but don't worry. Trust your deity, everything will be favourable. You will get the support of your spouse.
Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.
Invest capital in new schemes thoughtfully. Issues related to old disputed land and property will be pending. Enemies will be defeated. New contacts can give you fame. There are chances of business expansion.
Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
Seek guidance and advice from experienced people and elders before starting a new job. Be cautious while investing capital. You get caught in someone's words quickly, mature yourself. You may have to take a loan for studies.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Offer mustard oil in Shani Dev's temple on Saturday.