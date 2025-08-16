Today’s Horoscope, 16 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 16 August 2025: Today, 16 August 2025, is the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and the day of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Today is also an auspicious combination of Vriddhi Yoga and Dhruva Yoga. Aries will see an increase in social reputation. Geminis may face obstacles in achieving profits. Leo will find business profitable. Virgos have the potential for stable income sources in their employment. Libras will receive delayed payments. Scorpios will find business profitable. Sagittarians, Capricorns, and Aquarians also have the potential for financial gains and career advancement. Learn the daily horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.