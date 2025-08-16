Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 16 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Let's find out the horoscope for 16 August 2025, the auspicious day of Krishna Janmashtami, from Aries to Pisces. What does today hold for you?

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

Daily Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 16 August 2025: Today, 16 August 2025, is the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada and the day of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Janmashtami. Today is also an auspicious combination of Vriddhi Yoga and Dhruva Yoga. Aries will see an increase in social reputation. Geminis may face obstacles in achieving profits. Leo will find business profitable. Virgos have the potential for stable income sources in their employment. Libras will receive delayed payments. Scorpios will find business profitable. Sagittarians, Capricorns, and Aquarians also have the potential for financial gains and career advancement. Learn the daily horoscope from Aries to Pisces from Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.

Aries Horoscope Today

Irritability is not good. You will not hesitate to benefit from relationships with prestigious individuals. Social reputation will increase. Do not try to postpone tasks; negligence can be detrimental.

Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Worship Mother Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Expenses will be incurred on auspicious family events. There will be concern about the health of your life partner. Increased expenses may lead to financial difficulties. Business will be normal. Interest in religious activities will increase.

Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Excessive running around in business may lead to fatigue. There may be obstacles in achieving profits. Maintain self-confidence. Try to make some time for loved ones in your busy life. You will be waiting for someone's reply.

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Perform abhisheka (ritual bathing) of Lord Shiva.

Cancer Horoscope Today

What you have been wanting to do for many days may become possible today. There is a possibility of completing pending tasks. Health will be good. Your influence will increase, and enemies will be defeated. Keep your belongings safe during travel.

Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.

Leo Horoscope Today

Avoid bad company. There is a possibility of progress in personal matters. The financial situation will be good. You will be praised in society. Business will be profitable. There will be a desire to obtain something. Do not behave angrily with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.

Virgo Horoscope Today

It is time to fulfil your promises. There are chances of travelling with your spouse. Fame and enthusiasm will increase. There are chances of obtaining stable income sources in employment. For those involved in politics, the time will be demanding more hard work.

Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.

Libra Horoscope Today

You may receive good and favourable news from your children. You will perform charity for the needy. Business will expand. Relationships with relatives will strengthen. Delayed money will be received. You may experience stomach-related ailments.

Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

You will complete a task using your authority. You will be deceived by loved ones. Happiness and prosperity will increase. A wise solution to the problem is possible. Do not doubt unnecessarily. Business will be profitable. New plans will be implemented.

Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply turmeric tilak.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

You will complete the task in less time. Do not forget your importance. You will meet with elders. Make timely business decisions; there is a possibility of profit. Family worries will end. You will get a chance to speak your mind.

Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Light a lamp at Hanumanji's temple on Tuesday.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You will get profitable results from the work done earlier in business. There may be family concerns. There are chances of getting vehicle happiness. You will benefit from a plan. The time is suitable for those involved in international business.

Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at Shani Dev's temple on Saturday.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

There are chances of receiving gifts today. Efficiency will increase at the workplace. Personal problems will be solved through your efforts. There are chances of career advancement. Reducing expenses is necessary. If you rely on others, your work will remain incomplete.

Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Do not do anything without thinking. You will upset your loved ones with your words. Capital investment will be profitable. Business growth is possible. Due to vigilance, all work will be done according to your plans today. You will receive respect in social work.

Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

Published on:

16 Aug 2025 10:16 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, 16 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
