Today’s Horoscope, 18 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 18 August 2025: 18 August witnesses the auspicious confluence of two highly beneficial yogas, Amritsiddhi and Sarvarthasiddhi. Aries and Sagittarius are predicted to experience vehicle-related happiness. Cancers will find joy in their children's progress. Leos can expect profitable new business proposals and potential promotions. Virgos will focus on saving money and may receive surprising news. Libras have favourable prospects for securing employment. Scorpios will benefit from financial investments. Capricorns will see an increase in prestige and reputation. Let's delve into the horoscopes for each zodiac sign, from Aries to Virgo, as provided by Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.