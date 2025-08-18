Today’s Horoscope, 18 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 18 August 2025: 18 August witnesses the auspicious confluence of two highly beneficial yogas, Amritsiddhi and Sarvarthasiddhi. Aries and Sagittarius are predicted to experience vehicle-related happiness. Cancers will find joy in their children's progress. Leos can expect profitable new business proposals and potential promotions. Virgos will focus on saving money and may receive surprising news. Libras have favourable prospects for securing employment. Scorpios will benefit from financial investments. Capricorns will see an increase in prestige and reputation. Let's delve into the horoscopes for each zodiac sign, from Aries to Virgo, as provided by Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
Business is experiencing a slowdown. Patience is key today. Hasty decisions could prove detrimental. Concerns regarding a child's marriage will persist. Travel for livelihood is indicated. Auspicious yogas suggest vehicle-related happiness.
One shouldn't covet what one doesn't have. Be content with what you possess. Your actions will earn societal praise. Opponents will be defeated. Interest in studies will wane.
The day begins with lethargy. A dilemma will arise regarding whether to prioritize one's spouse or family. Maintain unwavering faith in your deity; favourable outcomes will follow. A visit to a holy place is foreseen.
The timely completion of tasks will boost self-confidence. Your child's progress will bring immense joy. Opportunities for changing residences or businesses are indicated. Interest in spirituality will increase. Obstacles in marriage may be resolved.
New business proposals will prove beneficial. Expenses will arise from fulfilling children's needs. Quality time with parents is indicated. Family support will be received. Individuals in administration may receive promotions.
Procrastination will lead to losses. Attend to legal matters promptly. Focus will remain on accumulating wealth. Surprising news may be received today.
A meeting with a desired individual is likely. Obstacles may arise in government-related matters. This is a time of rising fortune. Seize opportunities promptly. Employment prospects are favourable.
Political relationships will strengthen. Financial investments will yield profits. Seek guidance from experienced individuals when expanding your business. Borrowing money for livelihood may be necessary. Participation in family gatherings is foreseen.
Partnerships will prove profitable. A desire to purchase a new vehicle is indicated. Administrative difficulties may arise at the workplace. The period will be favourable for those in the dairy business.
Reputation and prestige will increase. Greed will lead to losses. Harmony with colleagues will be lacking. Despite interview success, delays in receiving appointment letters are possible.
Your stubborn behaviour may displease superiors. Obstacles in work are likely. Difficulties in making marital decisions will persist. You will remain caught between following your heart and your mind.
You tend to retract your words. Cultivate the habit of timely task completion. Procrastination is detrimental. Financial gains are indicated. Excessive greed is undesirable. Dedicate some time to religious activities.