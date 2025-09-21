Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 21 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

A fortunate conjunction of the Solar Eclipse and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on Pitru Amavasya. Learn how this will affect all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, in terms of finances, career, relationships, and health.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's horoscope for 21 September falls on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, coinciding with a solar eclipse and the highly auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Today will be a day of ups and downs. Aries will experience financial gains, while Gemini should be mindful of their expenses. Cancer and Leo will achieve success through their efforts. Libra and Virgo should exercise caution, while Scorpio will receive family support. Sagittarius may undertake journeys, while Capricorn may face stress. Aquarius may encounter unexpected expenses, whereas Pisces will see an increase in income. Let's find out from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas what's in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries Horoscope Today

Avoid lying, otherwise, your troubles may increase. Your wealth will increase, but you will be troubled by employees. Those involved in politics may receive new responsibilities.

Taurus Horoscope Today

You will complete your work in less time. The support of family members will be helpful in your progress. There will be excessive laziness, and the justice system will be favourable.

Gemini Horoscope Today

You will get a chance to showcase your skills. Abandon your selfish nature and think of the well-being of others. Excessive spending may disrupt your budget.

Cancer Horoscope Today

You will be busy fulfilling the needs of your children. You will succeed in competitive exams, and marital discussions will be successful. There will be unnecessary running around.

Leo Horoscope Today

Your professional endeavours will be successful. Stay vigilant about your health and avoid making decisions based on emotions. Vehicle happiness is forthcoming, and court-related matters will remain unchanged.

Virgo Horoscope Today

Mental distress will increase. Disagreements with your spouse will end, and your livelihood will improve. There is a possibility of a sudden large expense.

Libra Horoscope Today

You will enjoy creative work. Disputes with siblings may increase. Be cautious in financial matters. Those associated with the government will be busy.

Scorpio Horoscope Today

With your father's support, your work will be completed. The bitterness in relationships will disappear. Your participation in social events will increase.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Opponents will be active, and there will be unnecessary running around. Your health will improve, and you will receive guidance from elders. There are prospects for a religious journey.

Capricorn Horoscope Today

You may face mental stress. Opponents will be active. You will receive support from colleagues at work. There will be concern about the health of your parents.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

You will be busy completing your personal tasks. You will receive support from friends. There is a possibility of a sudden large expense. Stress may increase due to romantic relationships.

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your income will increase. Social criticism is possible. There are prospects for a business trip. Those associated with the arts will gain fame.

Published on:

21 Sept 2025 09:50 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today's Horoscope, 21 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs
