Today’s Horoscope, 21 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's horoscope for 21 September falls on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, coinciding with a solar eclipse and the highly auspicious Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Today will be a day of ups and downs. Aries will experience financial gains, while Gemini should be mindful of their expenses. Cancer and Leo will achieve success through their efforts. Libra and Virgo should exercise caution, while Scorpio will receive family support. Sagittarius may undertake journeys, while Capricorn may face stress. Aquarius may encounter unexpected expenses, whereas Pisces will see an increase in income. Let's find out from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas what's in store for your zodiac sign.