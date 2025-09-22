Today’s Horoscope, 22 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 22 September 2025: 22 September 2025 marks the first day of Sharad Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. Maa Shailputri is considered the goddess of good fortune. According to Vedic astrology, Aries individuals will be busy with family events, while Taurus will see progress in their business. Gemini will balance politics and relationships. Cancer will experience leadership opportunities and health benefits, while Leo will receive support from friends. Virgo will face increased expenses but their situation will improve. Libra will benefit from new ventures and property gains. Scorpio will be pleased with changes in their lifestyle. Sagittarius can start new work, while Capricorn will receive delayed money. Aquarius will gain respect and job opportunities. Pisces natives will progress with a positive mindset. Let's find out from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas what's special for your zodiac sign.
There are indications of outings and spending time with family. The mind will be engaged in devotion, and religious faith will increase. Plans for auspicious events will be made.
Progress will be made in business, and spiritual advancement will occur. Work will be completed with the help of others. New means of livelihood will be established.
Relationships in politics will be harmonious. The company of loved ones will provide peace. Disagreements with colleagues at the workplace are possible. The justice aspect will be moderate.
Your efficient leadership will be appreciated. Travel will prove beneficial. Health will improve, and the financial situation will improve. Good news will be received.
Even though you are fulfilling your responsibilities well, people may still accuse you. Family life will remain normal. Support from friends will be received.
Interest in social work will increase. Expenses will be incurred in purchasing household appliances. The financial situation will improve, and religious faith will increase. Travel will be auspicious.
There will be an increase in comforts and pleasures. You can start a new business in collaboration with friends. The treasury will increase. Matters related to land and property will be completed.
You will be pleased with the pleasant changes in your lifestyle. Family responsibilities will increase. There are indications of a job transfer. Interest in studies will increase.
A new venture may be started. Interest in religion and good deeds will increase. Plans for social events will be made. The delay in marriage may increase anxiety.
Today will be a mixed day for you. You will receive delayed money. Due to busyness, personal work will remain pending.
There will be a feeling of favourable timing. Your good work will be appreciated. Respect will increase. You may get a desired job.
Due to a positive mindset, you will progress and succeed. You will perform religious rituals. You will have to take some tough decisions regarding your child's future.