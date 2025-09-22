Today’s Horoscope, 22 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 22 September 2025: 22 September 2025 marks the first day of Sharad Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga. Maa Shailputri is considered the goddess of good fortune. According to Vedic astrology, Aries individuals will be busy with family events, while Taurus will see progress in their business. Gemini will balance politics and relationships. Cancer will experience leadership opportunities and health benefits, while Leo will receive support from friends. Virgo will face increased expenses but their situation will improve. Libra will benefit from new ventures and property gains. Scorpio will be pleased with changes in their lifestyle. Sagittarius can start new work, while Capricorn will receive delayed money. Aquarius will gain respect and job opportunities. Pisces natives will progress with a positive mindset. Let's find out from Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas what's special for your zodiac sign.