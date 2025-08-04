Today’s Horoscope, 4 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 4 August 2025: Four auspicious yogas—Brahma Yoga, Indra Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga—are forming on the last Monday of Sawan. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be in effect from 05:44 AM to 09:12 AM. Aries natives will experience a strengthening of their financial situation. For Taurus, investment will be auspicious today. Cancer and Libra natives may face potential losses in investments. Leo natives may experience profit in their business. Sagittarius natives will find opportunities for advancement in their business. Aquarius natives will see progress in their business, with continuous financial gains. There are indications of purchasing a new house or shop. Know how your day will be, according to astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
Today, you will find that your relationships with strangers will improve, expanding your social circle. People will be surprised by the changes in your lifestyle. New sources of income will emerge, strengthening your financial position. However, you may feel some apprehension about your future. Your outstanding payments will be returned, and new deals will be finalised in business.
With your wisdom, you will complete pending tasks, bringing you satisfaction. There are indications of receiving honour and respect. Your business practices will improve, and new plans will be formed. Investing will be auspicious today. However, be cautious as bad company could cause you harm.
Your long-pending tasks will be completed today, bringing you relief. Maintain humility in your behaviour; this will improve your relationships. You may be concerned about your father. Your journey will be successful, and your interest in social work will increase. Government obstacles will be removed, but avoid disputes.
Today, you will win everyone's hearts at the workplace with your sweet and persuasive words. You may have some concerns about your spouse. There is a possibility of losses in investments, so proceed cautiously. Something might hurt your feelings, but maintain patience.
It's better to improve your habits than to be humiliated. Today, you may experience profit in your business. Exercise caution in romantic relationships, as the situation could worsen. You will also receive government support.
Your business endeavours will be successful, boosting your morale. You will gain sources of happiness, and your enemies will be defeated. You may experience some physical discomfort. Your journey will be pleasant, and your financial situation will remain stable.
Overthinking about someone today is not advisable. Avoid rushing, as it could worsen your work. You may feel unwell. You will receive good news, and your self-esteem will increase. Beware of theft. Investing will be auspicious.
Excessive anger could ruin your work. You may face government penalties. You will experience continued ill health and a climate of fear. Travel will be beneficial. Your relationship with your parents will remain good.
Today, you will find opportunities for advancement in your business. Work together with everyone for success. Financial difficulties are possible. Unexpected large expenses may arise, and you may have to take a loan. Avoid losses. Bad company could cause harm.
Your children's actions will bring joy to your heart. You will experience domestic happiness and remain cheerful. Outstanding payments will be returned. Your journey will be successful. You will need to work harder today. There will be growth in your livelihood.
You will see progress in your partnership business. Financial gains will continue. There are indications of purchasing a new house or shop. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and you will receive good news. Your journey will be successful.
Today, you will spend on comforts and conveniences. You may be concerned about your wife's health. Don't be stubborn; listen to your family members; it will benefit you. You will spend time cleaning the house. Don't spoil the home atmosphere unnecessarily.