Today’s Horoscope, 4 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 4 August 2025: Four auspicious yogas—Brahma Yoga, Indra Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Ravi Yoga—are forming on the last Monday of Sawan. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will be in effect from 05:44 AM to 09:12 AM. Aries natives will experience a strengthening of their financial situation. For Taurus, investment will be auspicious today. Cancer and Libra natives may face potential losses in investments. Leo natives may experience profit in their business. Sagittarius natives will find opportunities for advancement in their business. Aquarius natives will see progress in their business, with continuous financial gains. There are indications of purchasing a new house or shop. Know how your day will be, according to astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.