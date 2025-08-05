Today’s Horoscope, 5 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope 5 August 2025: Tuesday, 5 August 2025, promises good fortune and financial gains for many zodiac signs, thanks to the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Taurus may receive a job promotion. Gemini may undertake a journey. Cancer may see the resolution of legal disputes. Leo and Capricorn can expect financial benefits from business ventures. Libra may acquire a vehicle. Scorpio's business will prove profitable. Sagittarius may receive unexpected gains. Astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas explains how the day will unfold for each zodiac sign, from Aries to Pisces.