5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, 5 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Let's see how your day will unfold, from Aries to Pisces.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Daily Horoscope 5 August 2025: Tuesday, 5 August 2025, promises good fortune and financial gains for many zodiac signs, thanks to the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Taurus may receive a job promotion. Gemini may undertake a journey. Cancer may see the resolution of legal disputes. Leo and Capricorn can expect financial benefits from business ventures. Libra may acquire a vehicle. Scorpio's business will prove profitable. Sagittarius may receive unexpected gains. Astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas explains how the day will unfold for each zodiac sign, from Aries to Pisces.

Aries Horoscope

Avoid laziness today; otherwise, your work may suffer setbacks and face obstacles. Instead of relying on others at the workplace, complete your tasks independently. Interference from others in important matters may lead to losses.

Taurus Horoscope

The day will begin pleasantly. There are indications of a job promotion. You will meet good people in society who will be well-wishers. There will be gains in business and employment. Tasks will be completed with the help of family members.

Gemini Horoscope

Someone you previously disregarded will become a collaborator in your work today. There is a possibility of travel. Disputes with relatives regarding property may escalate. Remain cautious.

Cancer Horoscope

Some people may be unhappy with your actions socially. Today, your work will receive appreciation from family members. Enthusiasm will increase, accelerating your work. Reduce expenses. Legal disputes will be resolved.

Leo Horoscope

Your daily routine will change. Decisions made in partnerships may lead to profits. Creative or business ventures will yield financial gains. Investment in new projects is possible.

Virgo Horoscope

Business will be favourable. Family tensions will increase anxiety. There may be concerns about the health of your spouse. Interest in charity will increase. Time will be spent on religious activities.

Libra Horoscope

The day is moderate. A solution will be found to the livelihood problems of your child. Meeting a well-wisher will strengthen your self-confidence. Do not be careless. The possibility of acquiring a vehicle exists.

Scorpio Horoscope

Abandon laziness and work on time. Your hard work will make your business profitable. Tasks completed through diligence will be successful. An end to family troubles and problems is possible. Avoid overspending.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Unexpected gains are possible today. The progress of close relatives will bring happiness. Diligence is expected to yield positive results in your own work. There are indications of foreign travel.

Capricorn Horoscope

Increased family responsibilities will lead to increased busyness. There are also indications of innovation in work today. Your child's behaviour will enhance your social standing. The day is favourable. Success and reputation will increase in business.

Aquarius Horoscope

There is doubt about achieving success commensurate with your efforts. Do not get involved in the troubles of others.

Pisces Horoscope

Do not undertake any work without thinking. There will be changes in the plans for auspicious events. Good deeds will yield beneficial results. You may participate in social gatherings. Be wary of opponents.

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 10:16 am

