Today’s Horoscope, 7 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 7 August 2025: According to astrological calculations, on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, the Moon is in Makar, the sign ruled by its lord, Shani. Today is going to be special for all zodiac signs. Aries individuals are likely to experience sudden financial gains. Taurus natives are advised to exercise caution in very close relationships, as this could weaken them. A special person may enter the lives of Cancerians, leading to new relationships. For Leos, new business ventures will prove fruitful, while politicians associated with Virgo and Pisces may receive new positions. Libras may see a change in their jobs, and Scorpios will experience an improvement in their financial situation.