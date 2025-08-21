Today’s Horoscope, 21 August 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 21 August 2025: Today, 21 August 2025, witnesses the auspicious Guru Pushya Nakshatra Yoga. This auspicious yoga is formed by the conjunction of Thursday and Pushya Nakshatra. Initiating new ventures and signing contracts today is believed to yield favourable results. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi was born in this Nakshatra. This auspicious Guru Pushya Nakshatra Yoga will enhance the honour and respect of those born under the Aries sign. Taurus individuals may find themselves moving into a new home. Geminis can expect profits from investments. Leos will see their work completed on time. Virgos will receive new opportunities. Scorpios will find solace and benefit from worshipping Hanuman. Sagittarians will have opportunities for travel. Pisceans will benefit from new relationships and enjoy the comforts of a vehicle. Learn more about the daily horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, from Astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.