Today’s Horoscope, 21 August 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 21 August 2025: Today, 21 August 2025, witnesses the auspicious Guru Pushya Nakshatra Yoga. This auspicious yoga is formed by the conjunction of Thursday and Pushya Nakshatra. Initiating new ventures and signing contracts today is believed to yield favourable results. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi was born in this Nakshatra. This auspicious Guru Pushya Nakshatra Yoga will enhance the honour and respect of those born under the Aries sign. Taurus individuals may find themselves moving into a new home. Geminis can expect profits from investments. Leos will see their work completed on time. Virgos will receive new opportunities. Scorpios will find solace and benefit from worshipping Hanuman. Sagittarians will have opportunities for travel. Pisceans will benefit from new relationships and enjoy the comforts of a vehicle. Learn more about the daily horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, from Astrologer Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
Those who seek for others never have to seek for themselves. There will be concerns regarding the health of your mother. Avoid breaking off relationships due to someone's influence. You may injure your foot. Your social standing and respect will increase.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Saffron
Remedy: Worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her a lotus flower.
Those whom you have helped may turn their backs on you today. Medication may not be effective for illness; consider changing doctors or seeking advice from a qualified professional. The possibility of moving into a new building is strong.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: Pink, White
Remedy: Feed green fodder to a cow.
It is crucial to change your nature. Plans at work will be beneficial. You may have to help your neighbours. Excessive anger may displease your family. Investing in the stock market will be profitable.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Light Blue
Remedy: Perform abhishekam (ritual bathing) of Lord Shiva.
You are easily swayed by others. Complete important tasks in a timely manner. Do not allow others into your personal life. There will be a disagreement with your father's behaviour. There are indications of a change in lifestyle. Disputes are possible due to old enmities.
Lucky Number: 2, 11, 20
Lucky Colour: Cream, White
Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Durva grass.
Your work will be completed on time, bringing you joy. Your eloquence will help you accomplish tasks easily. You will establish a distinct identity at your workplace. A romantic relationship may cause sadness.
Lucky Number: 1, 10, 19
Lucky Colour: Golden, Orange
Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God.
Your work efficiency will increase. You will be happy with the changes in your lifestyle. New sources of livelihood will be established. Family harmony will prevail. You will play an active role in auspicious ceremonies.
Lucky Number: 5, 14, 23
Lucky Colour: Green, Brown
Remedy: Help the poor and needy.
You will prefer to live life on your own terms. Those who appreciated your work will oppose you. Disputes regarding property and land will end. Your interest in your father's business will wane.
Lucky Number: 6, 15, 24
Lucky Colour: White, Light Blue
Remedy: Donate white sweets on Friday.
Complete your tasks on time. Work will be affected by a lack of support from family members. Making vastu-compliant changes at home will eliminate family tension. Placing a picture of Panchmukhi Hanuman at the factory entrance will bring miraculous benefits.
Lucky Number: 9, 18, 27
Lucky Colour: Red, Dark Maroon
Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu on Thursday and apply turmeric tilak.
Don't neglect your health due to excessive expenditure. Speak to your spouse with humility and let affection, not artificiality, shine through in your conversations. Maintain a sweet tone. There are indications of travel.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Golden
Remedy: Light a lamp at the Hanuman temple on Tuesday.
Do not ignore your health. Unnecessarily bothering others is not good. You will have to entertain guests. Pending tasks will be completed with the help of your contacts. There will be concerns about your sisters' marriages.
Lucky Number: 8, 17, 26
Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
Remedy: Offer mustard oil at the Shani temple on Saturday.
Hasty decisions can lead to significant losses. Your words will be heard in the family. You will participate in religious events. Your spouse's health will improve. Exam results will be favourable.
Lucky Number: 4, 13, 22
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue, Purple
Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.
No one gets more than their time and destiny. Wait for your turn. Tasks will be completed with the help of your children. You will connect with new people who will be beneficial in the future. The possibility of vehicle comfort is high.
Lucky Number: 3, 12, 21
Lucky Colour: Yellow, Sea Green
Remedy: Worship a banana tree on Thursday.