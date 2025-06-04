Today’s Horoscope, June 4 for All Zodiac Signs

Taurus Your interactions with friends will increase. Today is a profitable day. In the professional field, the grace of senior officials will pave the way for your progress. There is a possibility of increased income and recovery of dues in business. There is also a possibility of financial gain.

Gemini You will establish harmony with your life partner. Be careful with your words and behaviour with superiors. You will experience physical discomfort and mental anxiety. There is a possibility of obstacles in business. However, there will be financial gains.

Cancer You may unknowingly make a big mistake. Exercise restraint in anger and speech today. Take care of your health. Stay away from anti-government activities. Mental restlessness will persist. Disputes with family members may arise. Stay away from negative thoughts.

Leo None of your work will be completed before time. Wait for your turn. Relations with partners will remain good. After midday, you will feel adversity. Your health may deteriorate. There may be unexpected expenses. Simultaneously, financial gains will alleviate your worries.

Virgo You will benefit from visiting saints. Today, achieve success in every task with strong determination and self-confidence. There will be happiness and peace in your domestic life. You will have a fiery temperament, so control your speech. There is a possibility of travel or tourism.

Libra You will be more emotional. Students will be able to achieve success in studies and career-related subjects today. There will be happiness and peace in the home environment. You will achieve success in business.

Scorpio Avoid unnecessary arguments to maintain family peace. Your mother’s health will be poor. There is a possibility of loss of money and reputation. After midday, your emotions may increase. Sagittarius Today you will meet friends and loved ones. A short trip may be planned. Closeness will increase in relationships with siblings. After midday, unpleasant events will make you feel unwell.

Capricorn Ongoing work may get spoiled. Exercise restraint in anger and speech today. Do not let negative thoughts enter your mind. Exercise restraint in your diet. With intellectual stability, you will be able to complete the tasks at hand. You will gain honour and respect.

Aquarius You will be attracted to others. Today is an auspicious day. The time is favourable to start a new venture. You will spend time happily with family members. You will spend money on religious activities. Exercise caution in financial transactions.