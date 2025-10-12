Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, October 12, 2025 for all 12 zodiac signs

Read today's horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 12 October 2025: The day of 12 October 2025 will be centered around financial decisions, personal relationships, and workplace challenges for many zodiac signs. For Aries, there might be sluggishness in tasks. Taurus and Leo will feel busy and enthusiastic about money and business. Cancer and Virgo will have to work harder to gain from stalled tasks and investments. Virgo will have to try to get back their stuck money. Libra can start new projects, and Capricorn may get financial benefits from tasks related to the technical/machinery sector. Scorpio is advised to avoid haste in financial matters, and Gemini should be vigilant about their rights at the workplace. Know your horoscope's future from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj.

Aries

The day will begin with sluggishness in tasks. The middle part of the day may be spent in meetings and conversations. In the evening, there is a possibility of discussions on some specific financial issues. Differences in opinions in emotional relationships can cause some tension.

Taurus

People associated with the cosmetics and health business may have to remain unexpectedly busy. There may be decisive conversations regarding auspicious events in family life. Expenses will need to be controlled on arrangements.

Gemini

You will need to be vigilant about your rights. Your work may be reviewed at the workplace. Colleagues may try to diminish your influence. Conversations with parents will be cordial. It would be best to postpone long-distance travel.

Cancer

The fruits of hard work are likely to be delayed. In love relationships, the partner may become more emotional. Enemies will try to dominate, and unnecessary expenses are likely to have an adverse effect on the economy.

Leo

You might choose a difficult task out of over-enthusiasm. You will remain enthusiastic due to the availability of money. Conversations with siblings will be positive. Plans to buy a new house may be made.

Virgo

Responsibilities in public life may increase. Try to make collective decisions. Old investments may prove profitable. There is a possibility of receiving stalled money; you will have to make an effort. Conversations with parents may be stressful.

Libra

It is the right time to start new projects. Spending time with family and friends will bring mental peace. The hard work done in the past may yield good results. You should avoid getting entangled with opponents.

Scorpio

You will have to make decisions in financial matters patiently. Haste can lead to financial loss. The partner's behaviour in emotional relationships may be bitter. Short trips can be beneficial.

Sagittarius

Time is in your favour. Due to a continuously busy schedule, you may become careless about your health. There will be a need for transparent trust among family members. Regular tasks may be delayed.

Capricorn

Do not let negative thoughts dominate. Success will be achieved through hard work. People associated with machinery and technology may see good financial gains. You may receive new work proposals. There might be a lack of warmth in love relationships.

Aquarius

Do not publicise your financial plans before they are complete. You will need to maintain respect and gentleness in your words while conversing with siblings. People involved in foreign trade may experience stress.

Pisces

You may receive partnership proposals from family and relatives for business. It is a time of financial capability. Additional profit may come from building and land deals. Your side will be strong in court. You will receive support from your spouse.

