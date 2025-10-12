Today’s Horoscope, October 12, 2025 for all 12 zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, 12 October 2025: The day of 12 October 2025 will be centered around financial decisions, personal relationships, and workplace challenges for many zodiac signs. For Aries, there might be sluggishness in tasks. Taurus and Leo will feel busy and enthusiastic about money and business. Cancer and Virgo will have to work harder to gain from stalled tasks and investments. Virgo will have to try to get back their stuck money. Libra can start new projects, and Capricorn may get financial benefits from tasks related to the technical/machinery sector. Scorpio is advised to avoid haste in financial matters, and Gemini should be vigilant about their rights at the workplace. Know your horoscope's future from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj.