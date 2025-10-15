Today’s Horoscope October 15, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope 15 October 2025: Today brings new directions and possibilities for all zodiac signs. The planetary positions may bring significant changes in many people's lives. While Aries natives will have to work hard to gain authority and respect, Taurus natives will benefit from their decision-making ability and emotional balance. Gemini and Cancer natives may get opportunities to reach new heights in their careers. Leo and Virgo natives show signs of increased position, prestige, and contacts. Libra and Scorpio natives will need to maintain balance in relationships and communication.

The day may be auspicious for Sagittarius and Capricorn in terms of finance and business, while Aquarius will need to be patient with the slow pace of work. The planetary positions appear favourable for Pisces students and those preparing for competitive exams. Know your lucky colour, lucky number, and which stars will favour you from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj.