Today’s Horoscope October 15, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today's Horoscope 15 October 2025: Today brings new directions and possibilities for all zodiac signs. The planetary positions may bring significant changes in many people's lives. While Aries natives will have to work hard to gain authority and respect, Taurus natives will benefit from their decision-making ability and emotional balance. Gemini and Cancer natives may get opportunities to reach new heights in their careers. Leo and Virgo natives show signs of increased position, prestige, and contacts. Libra and Scorpio natives will need to maintain balance in relationships and communication.
The day may be auspicious for Sagittarius and Capricorn in terms of finance and business, while Aquarius will need to be patient with the slow pace of work. The planetary positions appear favourable for Pisces students and those preparing for competitive exams. Know your lucky colour, lucky number, and which stars will favour you from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj.
You will have to struggle to gain authority. Those looking for a new job may find good opportunities. Your spouse's opinion will be important in family life. You may receive help from your in-laws.
Lucky Colour – Yellow
Lucky Number – 9
Due to your decision-making ability and emotional balance, you will have better control over situations even in difficult circumstances. You may benefit from the stock market. Travel will be successful. Money may be spent on home repairs.
Lucky Colour – Grey
Lucky Number – 7
You will need to work strategically to strengthen your position at the workplace. In romantic relationships, you must respect your partner's feelings. You will benefit from past hard work. You will get opportunities to work on possibilities related to foreign trade.
Lucky Colour – Cream
Lucky Number – 2
With the gentleness of your words and the humility of your nature, you will succeed in winning over even your opponents. Your technical skills will improve. You will enter new fields. Association with writing and literature will lead to increased respect and influence.
Lucky Colour – Golden
Lucky Number – 2
You will get opportunities to move forward with the organisation in politics. You will gain influence with senior officials. Enemies will be forced into peace talks. Your dominance will increase. The impact of increased expenses in family life will affect the economy.
Lucky Colour – Purple
Lucky Number – 9
You will feel a change in your interests. There are indications of a change in location. You will need to distance yourself from bad habits. Unemployed individuals are likely to get employment opportunities. Business travel will bring benefits from new contacts.
Lucky Colour – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
Maintaining distance from colleagues due to the influence of senior officials could cause problems in the future. Take care of your child's health. You will need to value your spouse's opinion. Discussions with partners will be positive.
Lucky Colour – Brown
Lucky Number – 1
The harshness of your behaviour may lead to distance from loved ones. You may receive more money than expected from land and property business. Harmony will increase in romantic relationships. Unnecessary running around may occur due to friends.
Lucky Colour – Camel
Lucky Number – 4
People associated with the hotel and catering business are likely to see special benefits. There may be some tension in family life. You are likely to achieve special success due to your investigative nature. Be cautious of hidden enemies.
Lucky Colour – Coffee
Lucky Number – 5
There is a possibility of additional income from engineering and machinery-related work. You will need to maintain financial transparency in conversations with your parents. You will need to find peaceful solutions to old disputes. It would be wise to postpone long-distance travel.
Lucky Colour – Navy Blue
Lucky Number – 1
The slow pace of work may cause stress. It will be difficult to meet the expectations of senior officials. Financial transactions in romantic relationships may later cause tension. You need to be cautious.
Lucky Colour – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Your interest in academic work will increase. Improved concentration may lead to success in competitive exams. Your business will require new capital. It will be difficult to give time to romantic relationships.
Lucky Colour – Silver
Lucky Number – 8
