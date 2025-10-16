Today’s Horoscope October 16, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope 16 October 2025: What do the stars indicate for your zodiac sign today, October 16th? Do you want to know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces in terms of love, career, health, and wealth? Today, for some zodiac signs, there is progress in government work and profit from old investments (Taurus), while for some, there are chances of resolving family property disputes (Gemini). Leo's reputation will increase, while Virgo may have to control expenses. Will unemployed individuals get job opportunities (Scorpio) or will the stalled money of Sagittarius be returned? For Libra, there will be an increase in luxury, and for Aquarius, there is positivity in love relationships. Cancer will have to increase their efficiency, and Pisces will have to be cautious of their opponents. With your lucky colour and lucky number, know from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj which auspicious and challenging moments today, October 16th, the daily horoscope brings for you.