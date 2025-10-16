Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope October 16, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know the future of all 12 zodiac signs including Aries, Leo, Scorpio from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj. How will today be for government work, property disputes, job opportunities, and love relationships? Know your lucky colour and number.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope 16 October 2025: What do the stars indicate for your zodiac sign today, October 16th? Do you want to know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces in terms of love, career, health, and wealth? Today, for some zodiac signs, there is progress in government work and profit from old investments (Taurus), while for some, there are chances of resolving family property disputes (Gemini). Leo's reputation will increase, while Virgo may have to control expenses. Will unemployed individuals get job opportunities (Scorpio) or will the stalled money of Sagittarius be returned? For Libra, there will be an increase in luxury, and for Aquarius, there is positivity in love relationships. Cancer will have to increase their efficiency, and Pisces will have to be cautious of their opponents. With your lucky colour and lucky number, know from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj which auspicious and challenging moments today, October 16th, the daily horoscope brings for you.

Aries

Resolutions may be fulfilled in the latter half of the day. Effort will be required. There are indications of significant progress in tasks related to government systems. Support from elders in the family will be received. Travel related to tourism will be enjoyable.

Lucky Colour – Red Colour
Lucky Number – 5

Taurus

The day is likely to be mixed. It is a time connected more with action than emotions. Time and money may be spent on social work. Old investments will prove beneficial. It is advisable to postpone travel plans.

Lucky Colour – Bright White
Lucky Number – 7

Gemini

Family property disputes may be resolved in your favour. People associated with travel and transport are likely to see good profits. Mutual trust will increase in new emotional relationships. There are indications of sudden income.

Lucky Colour – Green Colour
Lucky Number – 6

Cancer

Efficiency will need to be increased. It is the right time to connect with new technologies and ideas. Leniency in preparation for competitive exams can affect future results. Family support will be received. Expenses will need to be cut.

Lucky Colour – Peach Colour
Lucky Number – 8

Leo

The pace of work will improve after noon. Quick results will be achieved due to decisions taken at a fast pace. Socially, appreciation and reputation will increase. Ambitions will be fulfilled, and property-related matters will be resolved.

Lucky Colour – Dark Brown
Lucky Number – 9

Virgo

There may be some delay in tasks. You may remain very busy amidst sudden events. It will be difficult to find time for family. More money than planned may be spent on tasks related to children's education.

Lucky Colour – Camel Colour
Lucky Number – 2

Libra

Despite financial progress, there may be a sense of fear and apprehension in the mind. Opportunities may arise to improve coordination in discussions with senior officials. Closeness will increase in emotional relationships. There is a possibility of an increase in luxury items.

Lucky Colour – Saffron Colour
Lucky Number – 5

Scorpio

There are indications of unemployed individuals receiving good job opportunities. There will be mutual support in financial matters in love relationships. It will be difficult to balance family responsibilities and daily tasks. Patience will be required.

Lucky Colour – Maroon Colour
Lucky Number – 4

Sagittarius

Health condition will improve. There is a possibility of receiving old, stalled money. Efforts will be needed. The mind may remain worried about a particular issue. It will be necessary to avoid getting entangled in arguments in emotional relationships.

Lucky Colour – Cream Colour
Lucky Number – 3

Capricorn

You may have to struggle to fulfil your responsibilities. Caution will be needed for health. Opportunities to go on religious or spiritual journeys may arise. There will be participation in public events.

Lucky Colour – Copper Colour
Lucky Number – 1

Aquarius

There will be happiness due to positive feedback from love relationships. Special programmes may be planned for the coming days. Everyone's cooperation will be received in financial matters. Machinery and technical-related issues will be resolved.

Lucky Colour – Sky Blue Colour
Lucky Number – 7

Pisces

You will get opportunities to show strength in politics or social matters. You may also benefit from influential people or big contacts. However, you may face some difficulties in financial matters. Some people may try to take advantage of the situation against you, so it would be better to be a little cautious.

Lucky Colour – Grey Colour
Lucky Number – 9

Today's Horoscope October 16, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

