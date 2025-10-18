Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, October 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

On Dhanteras today, know the horoscope for October 18, 2025 — which zodiac sign will be fortunate with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi and who needs to be cautious!

3 min read

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today's Horoscope, 18 October 2025: Today is the auspicious day of Dhanteras, also known as Dhan Trayodashi. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the Samudra Manthan on this day. On this day, worshipping Lord Kuber and the father of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari, along with Goddess Lakshmi holds special significance. It is said that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari brings happiness, prosperity, and health to the home. What does Friday, 18 October 2025, hold for you? Let's find out what today's horoscope says. This daily horoscope provides predictions for career, health, love, and financial status for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces. Also, know your lucky colour and lucky number for today, so you can start the day with positivity and confidence.

Today's Aries Horoscope

You will be engaged in daily tasks with enthusiasm and zeal. It will be difficult to fulfil previous commitments in business. You will receive hard work or help from friends in academic pursuits. It will be difficult to choose between enjoyment and work.

Lucky Colour – Peach Colour
Lucky Number – 9

Today's Taurus Horoscope

You will receive support from the government and authorities. You may be hurt by the words of a loved one. You will need to work detachedly towards emotional relationships. You will have to take care of your mother's health.

Lucky Colour – Grey Colour
Lucky Number – 8

Today's Gemini Horoscope

You will value reputation more than money. You may have to borrow to fulfil promises. You may have to travel for new responsibilities. Enthusiasm will increase in family life. However, there will also be some apprehensions.

Lucky Colour – Copper Colour
Lucky Number – 5

Today's Cancer Horoscope

Becoming too emotional and engaging in conversations with senior officials can cause trouble. The financial situation will improve. You may have to use old savings. You may be worried about the health of your children.

Lucky Colour – Silver Colour
Lucky Number – 7

Today's Leo Horoscope

Increased professional reputation will lead to more money and convenience in daily tasks. In family life, the generosity shown to others will be reciprocated in the form of affection and love. Stress will end, and new work plans will be made.

Lucky Colour – Maroon Colour
Lucky Number – 1

Today's Virgo Horoscope

You may be very busy with professional activities. Neglecting your health can cause problems in the future. You will be happy due to a strengthening economy. Luxury items will be included in family life.

Lucky Colour – Coffee Colour
Lucky Number – 3

Today's Libra Horoscope

Your ideas and actions will receive support. New financial contracts may be made. You will remain hopeful due to the cooperation of senior officials in government work. It is advisable to postpone long-distance travel for now.

Lucky Colour – Bright White
Lucky Number – 2

Today's Scorpio Horoscope

Do not trust others too much. Disregarding rules can lead to legal problems. You need to be cautious. Give importance to your spouse's night. A clear action plan will need to be prepared for the future of your children.

Lucky Colour – Orange Colour
Lucky Number – 5

Today's Sagittarius Horoscope

Your day may be different from your routine. With the support of luck, pending tasks will be completed. Availability of money will increase. Communication with siblings will be positive. Mental peace will be achieved by resolving disputes over rights.

Lucky Colour – Yellow Colour
Lucky Number – 6

Today's Capricorn Horoscope

There will be pressure from family expectations. Things may be a bit uncomfortable at the workplace. You may have to undertake long-distance travel. You should avoid trusting strangers financially.

Lucky Colour – Dark Brown
Lucky Number – 8

Today's Aquarius Horoscope

The situation will improve, and the pace of daily tasks will increase. Short-term financial plans will be successful. You will receive positive energy from emotional relationships. Travel is possible with spiritual connection.

Lucky Colour – Blue Colour
Lucky Number – 1

Today's Pisces Horoscope

You may be targeted by opponents. Changes will have to be made in the work plan. Plans should be kept confidential until they are completed. There may be ups and downs in emotional relationships. You will need to maintain sweetness in your speech.

Lucky Colour – Off White
Lucky Number – 3

#Rashifal-2025

Today’s Horoscope, October 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope October 16, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope October 15, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope October 14, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Daily Horoscope, 13 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, October 12, 2025 for all 12 zodiac signs

Today’s Horoscope, 11 October 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, October 8, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, October 7, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, October 6, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 10:04 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, October 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Wedding Season 2025: Auspicious Dates for Marriages After Diwali in November and December

Religion and Spirituality

Narak Chaturdashi 2025: Know the date, puja vidhi, and auspicious time for Abhyanga Snan

Religion and Spirituality

Dhanteras 2025: Avoid These Five Mistakes on the Evening of Dhanteras

Festivals

Today’s Horoscope October 16, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope October 15, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.