Today’s Horoscope, October 18, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 18 October 2025: Today is the auspicious day of Dhanteras, also known as Dhan Trayodashi. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the Samudra Manthan on this day. On this day, worshipping Lord Kuber and the father of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari, along with Goddess Lakshmi holds special significance. It is said that worshipping Lord Dhanvantari brings happiness, prosperity, and health to the home. What does Friday, 18 October 2025, hold for you? Let's find out what today's horoscope says. This daily horoscope provides predictions for career, health, love, and financial status for all 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces. Also, know your lucky colour and lucky number for today, so you can start the day with positivity and confidence.