Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, October 2, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Know how your day will be from Aries to Pisces. Predictions related to profit in business, wealth, career, love, and health.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 02, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today brings auspicious signs for many zodiac signs. Some people's financial situation will strengthen, while others will need to control their expenses. There are prospects for financial gains, business profits, completion of stalled tasks, and new contracts. Advice is given to avoid anger and disputes. Let's find out the horoscope from Aries to Pisces for today from Jyotish Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.

Aries – Harmony in Relationships

Excessive expenses may disrupt the budget. Family problems will be resolved. You will get an opportunity to participate in social events.

Taurus – Worry due to children's activities

You will sense adverse circumstances. Not completing tasks on time will reduce self-confidence. Worry will increase due to the actions of your children.

Gemini – Prospects of sudden financial gain

Anger will increase due to tasks not being completed on time. There are prospects of sudden financial gain. Mutual disputes may increase in love affairs. Stomach-related ailments are possible.

Cancer – Success in government work

Health will improve. Stalled tasks will be completed. Obstacles in government work will be removed. Construction work will gain momentum. You will receive support from friends.

Leo – Financial situation will improve

You will meet influential people. You will receive support from your brothers. Stalled tasks will be completed. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. The financial situation will improve.

Virgo – Disputes possible at the workplace

You will receive good news from your children. Unnecessary disputes may arise at the workplace. Differences with your spouse are possible due to your bad habits.

Libra – Relationships with siblings will be sweet

You will keep moving forward due to positive thinking. The health of elders in the family may decline. Relationships with siblings will become sweeter. The legal front will be moderate.

Scorpio – Profit in business and trade

You will profit in business and trade. New political relationships will be established, which will prove beneficial in the future. Prospects of buying new vehicles and machinery are present.

Sagittarius – Be cautious in transactions

Be cautious in financial transactions. You will get an opportunity to showcase your skills. You will get relief from old disputes. You may enjoy your favourite food.

Capricorn – Solution to old problems

You are mentally distressed. A long-standing problem will be resolved. You will worry about your mother's health. Your mind will be engaged in religious activities.

Aquarius – Financial situation will keep improving

You will sense favourable circumstances. The financial situation will improve. New contracts will be made in business. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at the workplace.

Pisces – Worry about children's careers

Do not act without thinking, otherwise the results will be adverse. You will worry about your children's careers. Prospects of travel are present. The legal front will be moderate.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

Published on:

02 Oct 2025 10:18 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, October 2, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Sun-Mars Conjunction on October 17 to Change Fortunes for These Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, October 1, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope 30 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Vijayadashami 2025: From Ramlila Performances to Durga Puja Pandals, Discover How Dussehra is Celebrated Across India

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope September 29, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.