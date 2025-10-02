Today’s Horoscope, October 2, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today brings auspicious signs for many zodiac signs. Some people's financial situation will strengthen, while others will need to control their expenses. There are prospects for financial gains, business profits, completion of stalled tasks, and new contracts. Advice is given to avoid anger and disputes. Let's find out the horoscope from Aries to Pisces for today from Jyotish Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.
Excessive expenses may disrupt the budget. Family problems will be resolved. You will get an opportunity to participate in social events.
You will sense adverse circumstances. Not completing tasks on time will reduce self-confidence. Worry will increase due to the actions of your children.
Anger will increase due to tasks not being completed on time. There are prospects of sudden financial gain. Mutual disputes may increase in love affairs. Stomach-related ailments are possible.
Health will improve. Stalled tasks will be completed. Obstacles in government work will be removed. Construction work will gain momentum. You will receive support from friends.
You will meet influential people. You will receive support from your brothers. Stalled tasks will be completed. The family atmosphere will be pleasant. The financial situation will improve.
You will receive good news from your children. Unnecessary disputes may arise at the workplace. Differences with your spouse are possible due to your bad habits.
You will keep moving forward due to positive thinking. The health of elders in the family may decline. Relationships with siblings will become sweeter. The legal front will be moderate.
You will profit in business and trade. New political relationships will be established, which will prove beneficial in the future. Prospects of buying new vehicles and machinery are present.
Be cautious in financial transactions. You will get an opportunity to showcase your skills. You will get relief from old disputes. You may enjoy your favourite food.
You are mentally distressed. A long-standing problem will be resolved. You will worry about your mother's health. Your mind will be engaged in religious activities.
You will sense favourable circumstances. The financial situation will improve. New contracts will be made in business. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at the workplace.
Do not act without thinking, otherwise the results will be adverse. You will worry about your children's careers. Prospects of travel are present. The legal front will be moderate.
