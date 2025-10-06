Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Jaipur SMS Fire

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope, October 6, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Read today's horoscope for all zodiac signs.

3 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Sharad Purnima 2025 Horoscope: 6 October Rashifal: Today's horoscope for October 6, 2025, the day of Sharad Purnima, brings a mixed outcome of financial gain and progress with the grace of Goddess Mahalakshmi. From an economic perspective, this day will bring new investment plans for Libra and an improvement in the financial situation for Cancer. For Virgo, previously made investments will prove profitable, but Scorpio and Capricorn are advised to avoid extravagance and carelessness. Sagittarius is poised for auspicious news and the commencement of new ventures, while Taurus will experience a day of positive energy and a focus on religious activities. Aquarius natives will find sweetness in relationships and gain renown.

Aries: Restraint and Moderation

Internal disagreements may arise within the family. Your unrestrained behaviour could weaken your relationships. Essential tasks may experience slight delays, so maintain patience.

  • Lucky Number: 9
  • Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus: A Day of Positive Energy

Today, your mind will be more inclined towards religious activities. For salaried individuals, there are indications of a transfer. Your business plans will come to fruition. You will feel an improvement in your health. The legal front will be favourable for you.

  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini: Caution and Patience Required

Your work may be hampered due to differences of opinion at the workplace. Make financial investments thoughtfully and with caution. You will receive support from family members for business expansion.

  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer: Happiness and Progress

Your stalled tasks will be completed today. You will receive both companionship and time from your spouse, which will sweeten your relationship. Your financial situation will improve. You may receive a visit or a gift from a loved one.

  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Colour: White

Leo: Self-Improvement and Control

Today, you should focus on improving your behaviour. Give importance to the advice of elders in the family. Be vigilant in financial matters and avoid carelessness. Control your anger. There may be opportunities for travel.

  • Lucky Number: 1
  • Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Virgo: Considering Investment and Partnership

Expenses may be incurred on entertainment. Investments made in the past will prove profitable for you today. Avoid entering into partnerships in business. You may worry about something done by your child.

  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Libra: New Investment and Purchases

You may make new plans for financial investment. A plan to purchase a valuable item may also materialise. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at the workplace.

  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio: Control Your Speech

Do not criticise anyone today and control your speech. Be cautious in financial matters. You will have the opportunity to spend time with others. There is a possibility of minor injury, so be careful.

  • Lucky Number: 8
  • Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Sagittarius: Auspicious News and New Beginnings

Plans for a new business will be made and will be successful. You will have the opportunity to read a good book. You will receive auspicious news from loved ones, which will bring happiness to your mind.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn: Stress of Spending Despite Excellent Financial Situation

Your financial situation will be excellent, but extravagance may cause stress. You will be thinking about your family, wondering, "When will my family understand me?". Your mother's health will improve.

  • Lucky Number: 8
  • Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Aquarius: Sweetness in Relationships and Renown

Long-standing bitterness will transform into sweet relationships. Those associated with governance and administration will gain renown. There are indications of a job change, which could be auspicious for you.

  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Colour: Violet

Pisces: Efforts Towards Goals

Complete important tasks in time. Abandon laziness and strive to achieve your goals. Your faith in religion will increase. The legal front will be moderate for you today.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Golden

Astrologer Pt. Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas

#Rashifal-2025

Today’s Horoscope, October 6, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope 5 October 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope: October 5th to 11th for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope: October 5 to 11 for Aries to Virgo

Today's Horoscope 4 October 2025: Aries to Pisces – Know Your Daily Forecast

Today’s Horoscope, October 2, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, October 1, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope 30 September 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope September 29, 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 28th September for All Zodiac Signs

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Aaj Ka Rashifal

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

Published on:

06 Oct 2025 10:18 am

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Horoscope, October 6, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Today’s Horoscope 5 October 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: October 5th to 11th for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: October 5 to 11 for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Today's Horoscope 4 October 2025: Aries to Pisces – Know Your Daily Forecast

Astrology and Spirituality

Dhanteras 2025: Beyond Gold and Silver, Buying These Seven Items is Also Considered Auspicious

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.