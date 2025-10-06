Today’s Horoscope, October 6, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Sharad Purnima 2025 Horoscope: 6 October Rashifal: Today's horoscope for October 6, 2025, the day of Sharad Purnima, brings a mixed outcome of financial gain and progress with the grace of Goddess Mahalakshmi. From an economic perspective, this day will bring new investment plans for Libra and an improvement in the financial situation for Cancer. For Virgo, previously made investments will prove profitable, but Scorpio and Capricorn are advised to avoid extravagance and carelessness. Sagittarius is poised for auspicious news and the commencement of new ventures, while Taurus will experience a day of positive energy and a focus on religious activities. Aquarius natives will find sweetness in relationships and gain renown.